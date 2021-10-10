Tulsa Opera returns to ONEOK; Signature Symphony features Chickasaw composer

The first time Tulsa Opera performed at ONEOK Field, the home of the Tulsa Drillers baseball team, it was out of necessity. It was October of 2020, and in those pre-vaccine days, most traditional venues for the performance, and enjoyment, of grand opera were still shuttered out of an abundance of caution.

So, Tulsa Opera swapped its home base for home plate, presenting a unique version of Verdi’s tragedy, “Rigoletto,” that was loaded with baseball imagery.

This time, Tulsa Opera is returning to ONEOK field to open its 2021-2022 season because it wants to. As the company’s executive director, Ken McConnell said, “One of the great things about the (ONEOK production) was that I saw people at that performance that I knew were not regular opera-goers, which is always great to see. And we heard from a lot of people that they really enjoyed seeing opera at the ballpark.”

But rather than present another tragedy, this time Tulsa Opera will be playing for laughs, with a program titled “Puccini & Verdi Play Ball,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.