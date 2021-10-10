Tulsa Opera returns to ONEOK; Signature Symphony features Chickasaw composer

The first time Tulsa Opera performed at ONEOK Field, the home of the Tulsa Drillers baseball team, it was out of necessity. It was October of 2020, and in those pre-vaccine days, most traditional venues for the performance, and enjoyment, of grand opera were still shuttered out of an abundance of caution.
So, Tulsa Opera swapped its home base for home plate, presenting a unique version of Verdi’s tragedy, “Rigoletto,” that was loaded with baseball imagery.
This time, Tulsa Opera is returning to ONEOK field to open its 2021-2022 season because it wants to. As the company’s executive director, Ken McConnell said, “One of the great things about the (ONEOK production) was that I saw people at that performance that I knew were not regular opera-goers, which is always great to see. And we heard from a lot of people that they really enjoyed seeing opera at the ballpark.”
But rather than present another tragedy, this time Tulsa Opera will be playing for laughs, with a program titled “Puccini & Verdi Play Ball,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.
The evening will include Puccini’s one-act comedy “Gianni Schicchi,” about a family eager to learn how they are going to benefit from the will of their recently deceased patriarch, and how their hopes are put into the hands of a wily fellow named Gianni Schicchi, who plans on turning the situation to his own advantage.
In addition to being one of Puccini’s most performed works, the opera also includes one of his most famous arias, “O mio babbino caro.”
The cast includes Levi Hernandez as Gianni Schicchi, Rachel Blaustein as Lauretta, Emily Pulley as Zita, Jonathan Johson as Rinuccio, Julius Ahn as Gherardo and Danielle Pastin as Nella.
Oriol Sans, director of orchestral activities and assistant professor in conducting at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, and music director of the Detroit Symphony Youth Orchestra, will conduct musicians of the Tulsa Opera Orchestra. Noted stage and opera director James Blaszko is the production’s director.
Following the opera, the cast will perform some of most famous arias and ensemble numbers from the works of Giuseppe Verdi, with the vocal fireworks followed by a display of literal fireworks.
Tickets are $15-$75. To purchase: 918-582-3133, tulsaopera.com.
Signature Symphony
The second chamber music concert in the Signature Symphony’s “Journey Together” season will feature the music of Oklahoma native and Chickasaw citizen Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
Tate has national acclaim for his music, which brings the unique qualities of Indigenous music seamlessly into the classical idiom.
Tate is the guest composer, conductor and pianist for the San Francisco Symphony Currents program, “Thunder Song: American Indian Musical Cultures,” and was recently guest composer for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Balcony Bar program, “Home with ETHEL and Friends,” which featured his commissioned work “Pisachi (Reveal)” for String Quartet.
Recent commissions include “Shell Shaker: A Chickasaw Opera” for Mount Holyoke Symphony Orchestra, “Ghost of the White Deer, Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra” for Dallas Symphony Orchestra; and “Hózhó (Navajo Strong)” and “Ithánali (I Know)” for White Snake Opera Company. His music was recently featured on the HBO series “Westworld.”
The New York Times described Tate’s music as “rich, provocative and moving.” while the Washington Post said, “Tate is rare as an American Indian composer of classical music. Rarer still is his ability to effectively infuse classical music with American Indian nationalism.”
Tate will serve as narrator for two of the works on the Saturday program: “MoonStrike,” which explores three traditional moon legends through storytelling and string quartet; and “Abitahánta’,” a traditional morality tale about a boastful hunter.
Tickets are $5-$20. To purchase: 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.
Featured video: