If there is one work that might embody the phrase “grand opera,” it is Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida.”

Originally commissioned to celebrate the opening of the Suez Canal, “Aida” has been one of the world’s most popular operas since it debuted in Cairo, Egypt, in 1871. Set during an unspecified time in Egypt’s distant past, the opera’s story is that of a romantic triangle that forces its participants to choose between love and patriotism, set against an epic background of war and conquest.

“Aida” has been frequently performed in Tulsa, including a lavish outdoor staging at what is now Chapman Stadium at the University of Tulsa in 1933. Tulsa Opera has staged the opera several times throughout its 75-year history, often in spectacular fashion.

This year, Tulsa Opera is letting Verdi’s music speak for itself, as it will present a concert version of “Aida,” for one performance only, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

Principal singers will be in costume, and newly commissioned projections will evoke the world of ancient Egypt. “Aida” will be performed in Italian, with English titles projected over the stage.

The production will feature a number of singers making their Tulsa Opera debuts, including noted Verdi soprano Michelle Bradley in the title role, Grammy Award-winner Michelle DeYoung as Amneris, the daughter of the Egyptian king and Aida’s rival in love; and Limmie Pulliam as Radames, the Egyptian general who is the object of the two women’s affections.

The casting of Bradley and Pulliam will make this performance something of a reunion for the two singers, said Tulsa Opera Artistic Director Aaron Beck. When the tenor for the Metropolitan Opera’s production was unable to perform last December, Pulliam was brought in at the last minute to make his Metropolitan Opera debut singing Radames opposite Bradley as Aida.

“We are delighted to bring together a cast that can really deliver the romance, the conflict, the heartbreak and the tragedy of this thunderous love story set in ancient Egypt,” Beck said.

Joining the soloists will be a chorus of 70 local singers, and the Tulsa Opera Orchestra will be led by conductor Daniela Candillari, the newly named Principal Conductor of Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. Dani Kiel is the production’s stage director.

“Our production of ‘Aida’ will fill the theater with a stirring performance of one of the world’s most recognized dramatic operas,” said Ken McConnell, Tulsa Opera general director and CEO. “We last performed this opera in 2013, so our company’s 75th anniversary makes for a perfect time to bring it back to the Tulsa stage.”

Tickets for “Aida” are $65 to $150. 918-582-3133, tulsaopera.com.

Magic City, NEFF book fair

For some people of a certain age, the best day of the school year was when the Scholastic Book Club flyers were distributed, and one was able to pore over all sorts of fascinating titles to select a few choice favorites.

Magic City Books and NEFF Brewing are getting together to re-create that sense of excitement — and to sell a good amount of merchandise — by hosting an Adult Book Fair Pop-up Shop, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at NEFF Brewing, 321 S. Frankfort Ave.

It’s a chance to blow one’s entire allowance on such things as posters, glitter pens, stickers, buttons, erasers and even books, as well as more mature items such as beer, wine and hard cider.