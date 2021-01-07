Tulsa Opera postpones upcoming productions

Tulsa Opera is postponing the two productions it had planned for the early months of 2021.

A statement on the company’s website (tulsaopera.com) by Artistic Director Tobias Picker and General Director Ken McConnell reads:

“With COVID restrictions in place and the future of live performances uncertain, it will not surprise you to learn that the remaining two operas this season must be postponed until the 2021-22 season. Full productions will resume beginning in the fall of next year.”

Tulsa Opera had planned to present two company premieres: a semi-staged version of Glück’s “Orfeo ed Euridice,” which was to star countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen and soprano Lauren Snouffer in the title roles; and “Awakenings,” the latest opera by composer Picker and librettist Aryeh Lev Stollman, based on the acclaimed book by Oliver Sacks, and featuring tenor Paul Groves and mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade in the leading roles.

The production of “Awakenings” was also to serve as the company debut for director and former Tulsan James Robinson. However, Robinson made his debut last year, directing the company’s baseball-themed production of “Rigoletto” at ONEOK Field, one of the few opera productions presented before a live audience since March.