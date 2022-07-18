 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa Opera offers road trip concert to Pawhuska

Tulsa Opera will travel to Pawhuska for a performance by the company's Filstrup Resident Artists at the city's historic Constantine Theater.

 Tulsa World file

Tulsa Opera is taking its show on the road, and is offering fans the chance to come along.

The company will travel to Pawhuska Saturday, July 30, for an event that includes dinner at the Pioneer Woman Mercantile, as well as a performance by the company's Filstrup Resident Artists at the city's historic Constantine Theater.

There are three ways to take part. One can reserve a seat on a chartered motor coach that will take a group to Pawhuska for shopping, dinner and the show, for $150 per person. Participants will need to be at Tulsa Opera headquarters before the scheduled 2:45 p.m. departure time.

Those who wish to use their own transportation can drive themselves to Pawhuska for dinner and the show, for $125 per person. The dinner, at the Pioneer Woman Event Center, will begin at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the concert alone, which will feature performances of everything from country songs to show tunes, are $25. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased by Thursday, July 21. For more information, menu and tickets: tulsaopera.com.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

