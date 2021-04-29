Tulsa Opera concert a celebration of Black artistry

To select the composers whose works will be featured in Tulsa Opera’s “Greenwood Overcomes” event, the concert’s curators listened to music from more than 350 Black artists who are creating concert music today, from art songs to operas, sonatas to symphonies.

“A large part of our process was to discover who these composers were,” said Howard Watkins, pianist and assistant conductor with New York’s Metropolitan Opera who served as co-curator for “Greenwood Overcomes” with Tulsa Opera artistic director Tobias Picker. “Tobias, his assistant Aaron, and myself spent months going through huge lists of people, and doing a whole lot of listening.

“It was truly an eye-opening experience,” Watkins said. “Of course some of the composers we considered are well-known, but what surprised all of us was how many very talented composers we found who are working today that none of us had ever heard of before.”

In the end, a total of 23 Black composers — ranging in age from 24 to 88 — were chosen to submit works for solo voice and piano for “Greenwood Overcomes,” which will be performed May 1-2 at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. It will be the first major public performance the Tulsa PAC has hosted since March 13, 2020.