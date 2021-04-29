Tulsa Opera concert a celebration of Black artistry

To select the composers whose works will be featured in Tulsa Opera’s “Greenwood Overcomes” event, the concert’s curators listened to music from more than 350 Black artists who are creating concert music today, from art songs to operas, sonatas to symphonies.
“A large part of our process was to discover who these composers were,” said Howard Watkins, pianist and assistant conductor with New York’s Metropolitan Opera who served as co-curator for “Greenwood Overcomes” with Tulsa Opera artistic director Tobias Picker. “Tobias, his assistant Aaron, and myself spent months going through huge lists of people, and doing a whole lot of listening.
“It was truly an eye-opening experience,” Watkins said. “Of course some of the composers we considered are well-known, but what surprised all of us was how many very talented composers we found who are working today that none of us had ever heard of before.”
In the end, a total of 23 Black composers — ranging in age from 24 to 88 — were chosen to submit works for solo voice and piano for “Greenwood Overcomes,” which will be performed May 1-2 at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. It will be the first major public performance the Tulsa PAC has hosted since March 13, 2020.
“Greenwood Overcomes” is Tulsa Opera’s contribution to the citywide commemoration effort spearheaded by the concert’s co-producer, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
It will be performed against a mural backdrop by Tulsa graffiti artist Chris “Sker” Rogers commissioned by Tulsa Opera. Sker created the Black Wall Street mural in the Greenwood District (painted by Donald “Scribe” Ross) that has become one of the city’s best-known cultural landmarks.
The concert will include four works that will be having their world premiere performances, as will four compositions that Tulsa Opera commissioned for the event.
Performing these works will be an octet of leading Black opera artists, including Oklahoma native and Metropolitan Opera star Leona Mitchell, Denyce Graves, Noah Stewart, Davóne Tines, Leah Hawkins, Issachah Savage, Krysty Swann and Kevin Thompson.
The four works commissioned by Tulsa Opera are “Condolence,” Stewart Goodyear’s setting of a poem by Dorothy Parker, to be sung by Noah Stewart; “Songs for the People” by James Lee III, that uses a poem by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper as text, performed by Denyce Graves; “Inside Is What Remains,” by Florence Price Award-winning composer Nkeiru Okoye, performed by Leona Mitchell; and “There are Many Trails of Tears,” an aria from the forthcoming opera “Fire Across the Tracks: Tulsa 1921,” by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Anthony Davis and librettist Thulani Davis, performed by Davóne Tines.
“Fire Across the Tracks: Tulsa 1921” is centered on residents of the Greenwood District at the time of the massacre. “There are Many Trails of Tears” is based on a first-hand account of the massacre by Buck Colbert Franklin, a lawyer who worked to help Greenwood citizens rebuild their community, and whose son was the noted historian John Hope Franklin.
Other world premiere pieces include additional compositions by Goodyear and Okoye, two works by David Bontemps, and a special voice-and-piano arrangement of Kathryn Bostic’s song “State of Grace.”
The other composers whose works will be presented include Adolphus Hairstork, whose music is part of a recent Tulsa Symphony radio concert; H. Leslie Adams, Peter Ashbourne, Jasmine Barnes, B.E. Boykin, Valerie Capers, Roland Carter, Melanie DeMore, Marques L. A. Garrett, Tania León, Quinn Mason, Andre Myers, Rosephanye Powell, Carlos Simon, Damien Sneed, Tyshawn Sorey and Nolan Williams Jr.
While Davis’ composition deals directly with the 1921 Race Massacre, Watkins said, the scope of “Greenwood Overcomes” was designed to go beyond focusing on this one terrible moment in history.
“I think maybe the best word to describe this concert is that it’s like a kaleidoscope,” Watkins said. “Despite being born out of a terrible event, this concert really is a celebration of life, and to do that, the music will show many different sides of life. Some of the songs in the concert are humorous. Some reflect the struggle of Black people throughout history. Some are based on spirituals. And because this is classical music, there are going to be love songs — lots and lots of love songs.”
The concert will conclude with Graves and the company singing J. Rosamond Johnson’s hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song frequently called “the Black national anthem.”
Watkins will be the pianist for the evening, a prospect that he described as “inspiring and a little terrifying.”
“It is a tremendous amount of music, with a wide variety of difficulty, and we have a limited rehearsal time,” he said. “But it’s also exciting, because it’s like the most amazing meal you’ve ever had, served up by some of the most amazing artists in the business, many of whom I’ll be working with for the first time.”
Concerts are coming back to Tulsa