Tulsa Opera announces 2021-22 season

This completely new production, directed by Tara Faircloth, moves the story from its original mid-19th century Maine setting to the 20th century, and will feature Natale, who made her Tulsa Opera debut as Cio-Cio San in 2020's "Madama Butterfly," in the title role.

The cast also includes Mitchell as Aunt Hannah Watkins; Aaron Crouch as Matthew Gurney; baritone Kenneth Overton as Maguire; and tenor Sam Briggs, a Tulsa Opera Filstrup Outreach Artist, as Hooker. Francesco Cilluffo, who made his U.S. conducting debut in Tulsa Opera's 2017 production of "Tosca," returns to lead the Tulsa Opera Orchestra.

Tulsa Opera's new production of Richard Strauss' one-act drama "Salome," adapted from the Oscar Wilde play of the same name, will be presented April 29 and May 1 at the Tulsa PAC.

Director Strassberger, who is also designing the sets and costumes, described his production as an “anti-Zoom, full sensory experience you can smell and taste.” The story, an elaboration of biblical vignette, is set during the decadent birthday party for King Herod, and audience members will be allowed to be on stage with the performers as party guests; for an even more immersive experience, some members will be costumed and given luxury seats on stage. A new orchestration was commissioned by Tulsa Opera especially for the production from Nigel Shore to be conducted by Peter Ash.