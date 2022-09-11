Tulsa Opera adds 'Into the Woods' to season

Just a few days after making a major change in its artistic leadership, Tulsa Opera announced that it was also revamping part of its upcoming 75th anniversary season.

The company announced on Aug. 26 that Aaron Beck, who had over the last dozen years held a number of positions with Tulsa Opera, including overseeing its education programs and serving as artistic administrator, would succeed composer Tobias Picker as artistic director.

This past week, Tulsa Opera revealed it would replace the previously announced production of Picker’s opera “Emmeline,” which had been the victim of several postponements because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new production of the Stephen Sondheim musical “Into the Woods.”

“Into the Woods” will be presented May 12 and 14, 2023.

The company also announced that the annual summer production of Tulsa Youth Opera will be the U.S. premiere of “Alice in Wonderland,” a new adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic novel by composer Pierangelo Valtinoni to be performed June 10-11.

Beck said the reason for replacing Picker’s opera with a Sondheim musical was to broaden the company’s reach into the community.

“I’m sure we could have presented ‘Emmeline’ and would have had Tobias’ blessing to do so,” Beck said. “But we are also trying in this 75th anniversary season to reach out to all segments of the community, even to those who might not think they would be interested in a traditional opera, but who could be transported by a live musical experience.

“Also, ‘Emmeline’ is very much an adult story, whereas ‘Into the Woods,’ with its take on the conventions of fairy tales, is something that all ages can enjoy,” he said. “And because it’s a work by Sondheim, it’s about as musically complex as any opera.”

Beck added that many of the singers originally cast for “Emmeline” have backgrounds in musical theater, as well, and would be performing in “Into the Woods,” including soprano Ann Toomey, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Roderer and tenor Martin Luther Clark.

Other cast members include Curt Olds, who last performed with Tulsa Opera in its 2013 production of “The Most Happy Fella”; Jana McIntyre, a former Filstrup Resident Artist with Tulsa Opera; and Sam Briggs, a member of Tulsa Opera’s Filstrup Outreach Artists who also has performed with Theatre Tulsa, American Theatre Company and the Signature Symphony.

Director Tara Faircloth, who had helped develop Tulsa Opera’s new production of “Emmeline,” will direct “Into the Woods.” The production’s sets will come from Theatre under the Stars in Houston, which earlier this year mounted a new outdoor production of the musical.

Valtinoni’s “Alice in Wonderland” will be the third of his operas for children that the Tulsa Youth Opera has performed, after “The Snow Queen” and “Pinocchio.”

“He writes operas that are designed for children, but there are some roles in this piece that I don’t think should be performed by young singers, as they could put too much strain on a young voice,” Beck said. “So there will be a couple of roles that I’ll cast with older singers.”

The rest of the Tulsa Opera season will continue as stated, with the company’s first production of Rossini’s comedy “The Italian Girl (L’italiana in Algeri),” Oct. 28 and 30 at the VanTrease PACE on the Tulsa Community College Southeast campus, along with a concert version of Verdi’s “Aida,” Feb. 25 at the Tulsa PAC.

The decision to stage “The Italian Girl” at the VanTrease — the first time the company has presented a major production in this venue — was a practical one, albeit one that resonates with Beck’s own vision of better serving the Tulsa community.

As the touring production of Disney’s “Frozen” will be occupying the Tulsa PAC’s Chapman Music Hall that weekend, “We simply could not get the dates that we wanted at the Tulsa PAC. So much of Tulsa’s population now lives closer to the VanTrease than it does to the Tulsa PAC, so this was a way for us to bring opera to people in south Tulsa.

“And the venue itself offers some things the PAC does not, such as box seating,” he said. “We have a lot of our patrons interested in that.”

Beck plans to continue his work directing Tulsa Youth Opera as well as the Tulsa Opera Signature Chorale, the resident vocal ensemble for the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College.

“As far as I’m concerned, there are never enough people singing,” Beck said. “So if I can stay involved with young people, as well as volunteer and professional singers, and keep them all singing as much as possible, I’m happy.

“I’m getting ready to start rehearsals with the Tulsa Youth Opera and the Signature Chorale next week,” he said. “And I have a great support system here at the opera. So I can’t see myself giving any of this up anytime soon.”

Season tickets for Tulsa Opera’s 75th anniversary season are now on sale. To purchase and more information: tulsaopera.com.

Featured video: