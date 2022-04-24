Tulsa native brings unique vision to 'Salome' opera

In Thaddeus Strassberger’s mind, every opera performance is an interactive event.

“Opera, or theater of any kind, is something beyond the music or the visuals on stage,” he said. “Opera doesn’t happen unless we are sharing space with each other. Opera needs an audience to be truly complete.

“I know that, during the pandemic lockdowns, people could get any sort of artistic or performance content they could want on demand,” Strassberger said. “That’s great, but at the same time I know we have all missed being in the same room together, to experience a work of art at the same time.”

Strassberger plans to do everything possible to ensure the work he is directing for Tulsa Opera, Richard Strauss’ “Salome,” is truly something to experience.

The production, to be presented April 29 and May 1 at the Tulsa PAC, is described as an “immersive” experience, one that will blur the usually obvious and often unbreakable lines between audience and performer.

This will be the first time Tulsa Opera has presented a fully staged production of an opera in the Tulsa PAC since it did “Madama Butterfly” in February 2020.

“I wanted to really celebrate the fact that we are all coming together for this show, with something that emphasizes that in a unique way,” Strassberger said, who also designed the sets and costumes for the production.

The central event in the story of “Salome” is a party to celebrate a king’s birthday, so various festivities will be taking place prior to the official start of the opera. And, as such an event would have drawn groups and individuals from throughout the kingdom to pay homage, so has Tulsa Opera’s production sought to include a variety of community groups.

“Some of the supernumeraries will be people I went to high school with,” Strassberger said, a Tulsa native and citizen of the Cherokee Nation. “We will have Priya Raju’s Kripalaya Dance Academy, as well as members of a local hiphop dance group. And we’ll have members of the Tulsa Tyrants, which is a group that recreates medieval sword fighting.

“In addition to showing what these people can do, we’re also using them to reach audiences that might not come to see an opera,” he said. “Maybe they’ll want to see, for example, the Tulsa Tyrants, and then get a sense of the power and excitement of opera.”

Strassberger is an award-winning stage director and set designer who in the course of his career has created more than 60 productions for opera companies in 15 countries. Yet this will be the first time he has directed a production for his hometown opera company.

“There have been efforts for me to work with Tulsa Opera in the past, but the scheduling was never right,” Strassberger said. “But in 2019, I directed (Tulsa Opera artistic director) Tobias Picker’s opera ‘Emmeline’ for the Manhattan School of Music. He liked what I was doing creatively, and as soon as the production was over, he said he wanted me to come back to Tulsa.”

The two discussed potential projects, with Picker saying he was wanting to stage Strauss’ “Salome.”

“This opera has been on my top 10 list of operas to do for a long time, and I said I’d love to do ‘Salome’ — and that I had a kind of wild idea of how to do it,” Strassberger said. “Tobias thought it was intriguing and audacious, and that was the start of this whole thing happening.”

“Salome” is based on a play written by Oscar Wilde that was, in turn, inspired by a brief passage in the Gospel of Mark, about the death of John the Baptist. When King Herod’s stepdaughter, who is unnamed in the biblical account, dances at the king’s birthday party, he is so taken with her that he promises to give her anything she asks. The girl requests the head of John the Baptist on a plate.

Wilde’s play gives the young woman a name, Salome, and a reason why she makes the request she does — because she is attracted to the “holy man” her father has imprisoned, and who has brutally rejected her amorous advances.

Tulsa Opera’s production will star Julia Mintzer in the title role, Jay Hunter Morris as Herod, Katharine Goeldner as Herodias and Wayne Tigges as Jochanaan (John the Baptist). Peter Ash conducts the Tulsa Opera Orchestra.

“Everyone in the cast is someone that either I or Tobias has worked with in the past, so there is something of a class reunion feel to everything,” Strassberger said. “One of the benefits of this situation is that I already have a kind of shorthand, so that they feel more comfortable about taking risks in rehearsal.”

“Salome” is something of an exercise in extremes, from its musical language to its decadent plot based on biblical stories. Both Wilde’s play and Strauss’ opera were subject to censorship, although today is now considered a landmark in 20th century lyric theater.

Strassberger acknowledged that sex and violence are very much a part of “Salome” — perhaps the opera’s most famous sequence is the “Dance of the Seven Veils” the title character performs for the wide-eyed King Herod.

“But it’s not gratuitous,” he said. “It’s in the DNA of this story, from the biblical story to Strauss’ libretto. We don’t shy away from any of the material in this piece, but we’re also not going to sensationalize it simply to outrage.

“It always upsets me when people talk about a director ‘imposing his vision’ on a piece,” Strassberger said. “Whenever I work on piece, whether a period piece or a contemporary work, my concern is always to bring out the core values of that particular work, to be true to the spirit of the piece.”

Still, Strassberger said, one thing he tries to do in every piece he directs is to bring out as much complexity from the characters as possible.

“The way we see ourselves is very often not how we are seen by others,” he said, “which is why I like to bring out aspects that make it difficult to take these characters for granted. When you put a label on a character — this person is the Evil Queen, for example — then you can dismiss that character. She’s not going to surprise you.

“But if you bring out a sympathetic quality, so that you see this person behave in a kind way, then it makes the bad things they do more shocking,” Strassberger said. “The same thing with the so-called ‘good’ characters — they all have flaws that make them more human to us. By bringing out all the multi-faceted aspects of the characters, it makes the story you tell more real and relatable. Otherwise, you might as well be telling people a fable or a myth.”

