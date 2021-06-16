Tulsa Juneteenth festival expands to five days

Then, as racial tension boiled up after the deaths of George Floyd and others, and former President Donald Trump announced he would hold his first re-election rally since the start of the pandemic in Tulsa on June 19, the organizers of Juneteenth and other community organizations decided Juneteenth needed to be celebrated in 2020.

“I think one of the things we were wanting to do was maintain a separation between the people who supported Trump, and those who didn’t,” said Sherry Gamble-Smith, president and chairman of Tulsa Juneteenth.

“Fortunately, even though we had a short time to put it together, it turned out really good, and we had the chance to celebrate,” she said.

This 2021 Juneteenth follows the city’s commemoration of the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

“Every Black organization has been involved with the centennial,” Gamble-Smith said. “We helped with the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, for example. And I think it has been good for everyone.