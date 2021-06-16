Tulsa Juneteenth festival expands to five days

Then, as racial tension boiled up after the deaths of George Floyd and others, and former President Donald Trump announced he would hold his first re-election rally since the start of the pandemic in Tulsa on June 19, the organizers of Juneteenth and other community organizations decided Juneteenth needed to be celebrated in 2020.
“I think one of the things we were wanting to do was maintain a separation between the people who supported Trump, and those who didn’t,” said Sherry Gamble-Smith, president and chairman of Tulsa Juneteenth.
“Fortunately, even though we had a short time to put it together, it turned out really good, and we had the chance to celebrate,” she said.
This 2021 Juneteenth follows the city’s commemoration of the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
“Every Black organization has been involved with the centennial,” Gamble-Smith said. “We helped with the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, for example. And I think it has been good for everyone.
“But when it comes to Juneteenth, what we are doing is celebrating our freedom,” she said. “To us, the true spirit of Black Wall Street is the spirit of entrepreneurship, which we want to spread throughout the city and the whole world. I think that’s one reason why we will have so many new vendors at the festival this year, because they’re responding to that entrepreneurial spirit.”
This year’s Juneteenth will be a five-day event, beginning with the showing of the film “Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave.
Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, drummer and leader of the band The Roots, the film is a documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which took place the same year as Woodstock and featured performances from legendary performers such as Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson and B.B. King.
The film won two prizes at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and was a feature of the Oklahoma City-based deadCenter Film Festival.
“In the past, we usually kept all the Juneteenth activities in the Greenwood area,” Gamble-Smith said. “But we’re wanting to expand the festival, and getting the chance to collaborate with Circle Cinema was something we wanted to do.”
Unless otherwise noted, all events will be held on the Juneteenth Main Stage, 700 N. Greenwood Ave. All Juneteenth events are free and open to the public.
The Tulsa Juneteenth Block Party will be 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Thursday, June 17, in the Greenwood District, with performances by Wesli, Keezy Kuts, W3sst, Tizzy, Eden McKay and Braylon Dedmon.
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday will be a screening of the film “Red Tails,” based on the true story of a squadron of Black pilots, known as the Tuskegee Airmen, who are called into service during World War II.
An exhibit by local artists, “In Bloom,” will go on display 4 p.m. Friday, June 18, in the library of Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave. Artist talks and creative workshops will be part of the exhibit. The art show will also be on display noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
That evening, the main stage will be a showcase of local musical talent, beginning with DJ View at 6 p.m.; Majeste Pearson at 7 p.m.; Omaley B at 8 p.m.; and a group made up some of the city’s top musicians led by Charlie Redd as the Tulsa All-Stars.
Saturday, June 19, will feature “In Our Being,” a wellness event that will begin at 9 a.m. under the I-244 bridge on Greenwood Avenue.
“We’ve had a health component at the festival in the past, but this year with the pandemic and all that’s going on, we wanted to emphasize it more this year,” Gamble-Smith said.
The “In Our Being” event will focusing on healing through journaling, meditation and movement. Later on, beginning at noon Saturday, will be “Black Health Counts,” which will offer free COVID-19 antibody testing and health screenings, as well as pertinent health education for the community.
The younger set will be able to have the run of the Kids’ Zone from 4-7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Vernon AME Church, 311 N. Greenwood Ave., with games, face painting, basketball, trivia, live mural installation, swag bags and several health and education activities.
Headlining the Saturday music lineup will be the band Cameo, which will take the Juneteenth Main Stage at 9:30 p.m. Founded in 1974 by vocalist and frontman Larry Blackmon, whose high-top fade hairdo and unique vocal style, punctuated with his trademark “Ow!,” Cameo gained national fame with the 1986 album “Word Up!,” which featured the hit singles “Candy” and the title track.
The group released its first new music in 19 years when the single “El Passo” came out in 2019.
Leading up to Cameo’s performance will be DJ View at 5 p.m.; Alexandria Nicole and TCB at 6 p.m.; The Wise Men, featuring Koolie and Thaddeus Johnson at 7 p.m.; and Soul Cool at 8 p.m.
As Sunday, June 20, is also Father’s Day, a special Father’s Day Photo Booth will be set up 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. under the I-244 Bridge on Greenwood Avenue, as part of the Black Man Project by Brian Ellison.
Pastor Michael Todd will bring his Transformation Church congregation to the Juneteenth Main Stage beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday for “Church in the Park on Greenwood Ave.”
“We have sent invitations to many of the megachurches in the area, inviting them to be a part of this service, as a way of bringing people of faith throughout the city together,” Gamble-Smith said.
Vendors and food trucks will be set up throughout the run of the festival. For more information: tulsajuneteenth.org.