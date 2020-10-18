Tulsa Jewish Museum expands Holocaust exhibit, shows hate 'still very much alive'

Because there is so much to take in while walking through the new exhibit at the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art, one is not likely to notice the changes in the exhibit space’s carpet.
Throughout most of this two-story multimedia installation, which chronicles the history of the Holocaust from pre-World War II Europe to the establishment of the state of Israel, the carpet is patterned in varying shades of gray.
But once visitors climb the stairs to the exhibit’s upper level, where the exhibit’s focus on the Nazis’ systematic extermination of its perceived enemies, including some 6 million European Jews, the carpet is streaked with red — emblematic of the innocent blood shed as the Nazis went about enacting their “Final Solution.”
It’s just one of the telling details that have gone into the creation of Sherwin Miller Museum’s Sanditen/Kaiser Holocaust Center, which will open to the public Nov. 10. The museum held a press event last week to showcase the new installation, which greatly expanded its original Holocaust exhibit.
“While we wanted to tell as complete a story about the Holocaust as possible,” said Mickel Yantz, the museum’s director of collections and exhibitions, “we also wanted to make it current, to show that this is not something in the distant past. We wanted to show that the hatred that fueled the Holocaust is still here, still very much alive.”
It’s a point the exhibit makes as soon as one enters the gallery. Three mannequins are dressed in what Yantz called “the evolution of the uniform of hate,” from a white-hooded Ku Klux Klan outfit placed before a photograph of the devastation to Tulsa’s Greenwood District in the 1921 race massacre, to the uniform of a Nazi officer, and ending with the white golf shirt, khaki pants and tiki torch that became emblematic of the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” neo-Nazi rally in 2017.
The exhibit properly begins with a section devoted to everyday life for European Jews in the 1930s, featuring everyday items that might be part of a typical household, from a teddy bear to a prayer shawl to the re-creation of a sitting room.
“Something that often gets lost in this history is the fact that the Nazis were a political party,” Yantz said, indicating a display that traces elections in Germany through the 1920s and ‘30s, showing the Nazis’ ever-increasing rise to power.
This leads to a gallery focusing on how Nazi propaganda became the party’s most effective weapon, whether it was used to demonize its perceived enemies or to encourage enrollment in such organizations as the Hitler Youth.
“The 1936 Olympics, which were held in Berlin, were a part of that propaganda,” Yantz said. “It was an attempt to pull the wool over the world’s eyes, to show that everything was fine under the Nazi regime. The fact that Jesse Owens ended up being the star of the Olympics did not make Hitler too happy.”
Yantz said the museum wanted to give a particular emphasis to how it depicted Kristallnacht, the “Night of Broken Glass,” when members of the Nazis’ paramilitary militias destroyed more than 260 synagogues, along with Jewish-owned businesses, schools and homes.
“As we are an art museum, we wanted to feature work by Oklahoma artists in this exhibit,” Yantz said. “Tracy and Rick Bewley, artists from Oklahoma City, came up with a concept that perfectly captured what we wanted for this part of the exhibit.”
The Bewleys’ piece, which hangs in the stairwell of the exhibit space, is made up of more than 250 pieces of colored, fused glass hanging on clear threads to symbolize the stained-glass windows shattered during Kristallnacht.
The stairs themselves are put to educational use, as the risers are printed with a timeline tracing the Nazi rise to power.
The upper floor deals with the aspect of the Holocaust that is likely most familiar — the horrors of the concentration camps and the extermination of millions. The exhibit includes a display of the various badges that people considered undesirable by the Nazi regime were forced to wear, from political rivals to criminals, from homosexuals to the homeless.
“One of the hardest things to communicate in an exhibit like this is the sheer number of people,” Yantz said. “It’s hard to get one’s head around 6 million Jews. That is why we set up an ‘infinity box’ that contains eyeglasses from the period. The mirrors in the box make it seem as if there are miles of these eyeglasses, to try and give a sense of the scope of this tragedy.”
Other exhibits include a re-creation of the sort of barbed-wire fence that surrounded the Auschwitz death camp and a bookcase that can be moved to reveal a photograph of the staircase that led to the “Secret Annex” where Anne Frank and others tried to hide from the Nazis.
The final gallery area covers the end of the war and the liberation of the camps. Reproductions of issues of the Tulsa World extolling the war’s end are part of the display, along with service patches of every U.S. military unit that took part in liberating the camps.
The final gallery features examples of the museum’s “Kinderstone” project, in which young visitors to the museum were given a stone on which was printed the name and age of a child who died in the camps, which the visitors would then decorate to honor that child’s memory.
Throughout the exhibit are video scenes playing excerpts from interviews with Tulsa survivors of the Holocaust, including Arno Kahn, Eva Unterman, Harry Guterman, Leah Lapkin and Sherman Ray, sharing their memories of those years.
“We wanted to make sure we included that local element,” Yantz said. “The survivor interviews give such a personal take on this history that is so important.”
Yantz and the museum’s director of exhibit services, Charles Taylor, spent close to three years developing and installing the exhibit. They toured other Holocaust museums for inspiration but also sought input from the Tulsa community.
“We’ve had a Holocaust exhibit for 14 years, and when we started the process of creating the new exhibit, we wanted to know what our visitors, our docents and the greater Tulsa community would want to see,” Yantz said. “We wanted to fulfill their expectations with this exhibit.”
Drew Diamond, the museum’s executive director, said, “What Mickel and Charles have accomplished with this exhibit more than exceeded our expectations. This is a subject that is so important in the lives of so many people, and I think what they have done is just brilliant.”
