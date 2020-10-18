Tulsa Jewish Museum expands Holocaust exhibit, shows hate 'still very much alive'

Yantz said the museum wanted to give a particular emphasis to how it depicted Kristallnacht, the “Night of Broken Glass,” when members of the Nazis’ paramilitary militias destroyed more than 260 synagogues, along with Jewish-owned businesses, schools and homes.

“As we are an art museum, we wanted to feature work by Oklahoma artists in this exhibit,” Yantz said. “Tracy and Rick Bewley, artists from Oklahoma City, came up with a concept that perfectly captured what we wanted for this part of the exhibit.”

The Bewleys’ piece, which hangs in the stairwell of the exhibit space, is made up of more than 250 pieces of colored, fused glass hanging on clear threads to symbolize the stained-glass windows shattered during Kristallnacht.

The stairs themselves are put to educational use, as the risers are printed with a timeline tracing the Nazi rise to power.

The upper floor deals with the aspect of the Holocaust that is likely most familiar — the horrors of the concentration camps and the extermination of millions. The exhibit includes a display of the various badges that people considered undesirable by the Nazi regime were forced to wear, from political rivals to criminals, from homosexuals to the homeless.