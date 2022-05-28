Tulsa Foundation for Architecture partners with local breweries for creative workshops

There’s not much that could make the experience of enjoying a locally crafted Tulsa beer even better. Thanks to the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, however, local beer lovers now have the opportunity to learn a new skill while they sip.

The TFA’s new Drafts & Design initiative is a partnership with local Tulsa breweries that has resulted in a series of creative, architecture-related workshops. As attendees learn a new artistic skill, they can sip on local stouts, sours and IPAs at some of Tulsa’s most popular breweries.

“So far, all of our events have sold out,” said Amber Litwack, executive director of the TFA. “This initiative is definitely something folks have been interested in. We’ve attracted a number of people who have never interacted with our organization before. It’s been so exciting.”

The Drafts & Design program started this March with the goal of exposing more people to Tulsa’s architectural heritage.

“We conceptualized this program because the TFA hasn’t done a lot of programming that wasn’t tour-based, so we wanted to do something that would meet people where they are — maybe people who aren’t hardcore architecture and design enthusiasts — something that would open the door for those folks to become connected to our organization,” Litwack said.

So far, the TFA has partnered with local breweries such as Eerie Abbey Ales, Nothing’s Left Brewing Co., American Solera Brewery and Cabin Boys Brewery.

“Tulsa has so many great breweries, so we decided to reach out to a number of them to see if they’d like to partner with us,” Litwack said. “It’s a win-win for both of us — we typically do the workshops on Thursday nights or Sunday afternoons, times when the breweries aren’t as packed as a Friday or Saturday. So it brings additional business to the breweries, and it gives us a space out in the community to do a fun, hands-on project centered around architecture.”

In March, Tulsa photographic artist Rachel Rector led attendees in a hand-tinting class at Eerie Abbey Ales. Rector guided students as they practiced the art of tinting two 4-by-6-inch photographs of historical Tulsa locales. The process of hand-tinting black-and-white photographs is almost 200 years old and serves the purpose of adding a lively pop of color on top of a colorless film photograph.

Attendees learned the art of punch needling at Cabin Boys Brewery in April. Taught by Beth Henley of Black Moon Tulsa, folks learned beginner punch-needling techniques and designed their own 8-inch wall hanging, inspired by iconic pieces of Tulsa architecture. The process, not unlike rug-making, is a form of embroidery that involves pushing yarn or thread onto a piece of fabric, using loops to create a textured design.

In May, attendees headed to Nothing’s Left Brewing Co. to learn more about the timeless art of embroidery. In a class taught by artist, designer and art teacher Taryn Singleton, folks were given facsimile blueprints from one of Tulsa’s quintessential architectural feats: the Mayo Hotel. Using different colors of string, attendees were taught embroidery techniques to adorn the blueprints, creating a piece of art they could take home and frame.

The TFA is also planning on several upcoming monthly workshops this summer. On June 2, the organization is partnering with Anthousai Florals and American Solera for a workshop teaching the Japanese art of ikebana floral arrangement, informed by the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright.

“I’ve been interested in ikebana for a number of years, and I wanted to look for a class locally, but I could never find anything, so I just decided to create one,” Litwack said. “We’re drawing inspiration for this class from the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright. He was influenced so much by Japanese design and culture, so it just flows seamlessly for this workshop.”

Wright’s reverence for Japan is well-documented. The architect spent several years exploring the country and amassed a large personal collection of Japanese pottery, screens, textiles, sculptures and more. Wright was inspired heavily by the Japanese architectural style that combined elements from the natural world into modern home design, allowing for nature to have a distinguished place in home design concepts. This principle is exhibited clearly in Wright’s personal homes, Taliesin and Taliesin West, according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

In the upcoming TFA workshop, Anthousai’s founders Jenny Rausch and Katie Allen will teach attendees all about the ikebana floral style, which places emphasis on each individual bloom by using a limited number of stems and a low vase. With the guidance of Rausch and Allen, attendees will learn how to create their own ikebana arrangements influenced by some of Wright’s most important design work.

In July, Drafts & Design attendees will head back to Eerie Abbey Ales for a polaroid emulsion workshop, once again led by Rector. Folks will be given a Polaroid camera and asked to explore downtown Tulsa and snap two photos of their favorite architectural features. Once inside the brewery again, they will be trained in the art of polaroid emulsion, which involves taking the top layer of a Polaroid image and transferring it onto watercolor paper. Each attendee will get two pieces of art to take home.

For more information about the TFA or to sign up for a Drafts & Design workshop, visit tulsaarchitecture.org

