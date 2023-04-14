Anyone who has watched an episode of the TV series “Reservation Dogs,” or saw the 2021 film “Stillwater,” or caught the Super Bowl commercial for the mental health hotline 988 featuring Kristin Chenoweth, has experienced some of the “movie magic” that Stephen Tackett and his associates at The Audio Planet can do.

The fact that these viewers are completely unaware of just what that magic might be is testament to the fact that Tackett and his crew have succeeded.

The Audio Planet, as the name indicates, specializes in sound, whether it is composing music for film, television or commercial projects; handling the sound recording on location; recording voice-over narration; or polishing the finished film through automated dialogue replacement, or ADR, as it is listed in film and TV credits.

“Essentially, what ADR does is fix bad dialogue,” Stephen Tackett said. “It can be anything from a microphone going bad, or there’s a background noise that wasn’t noticed, or something else that went wrong while recording the dialogue on site.

“We have the people come into our studios and re-record everything that needs fixing,” he said. “I think people would be surprised at how much of the dialogue in any movie or show they watch has needed ADR.”

Tackett and his crew recently completed one of its larger projects — composing the soundtrack for a film featuring world renown Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

“The Journey: A Musical Special from Andrea Bocelli” is something of a hybrid of documentary, travelogue and concert film, as Bocelli and his family set out on horseback from Rome to follow a portion of the Via Francigena, an ancient pilgrimage route that once passed through France and ended in Canterbury, England.

As he travels through the Italy landscape, Bocelli stops at some of Italy’s historic locations, where he performs with artists including Tori Kelly, Michael W. Smith, Tauren Wells, 2Cellos and others, and speaks about his own religious faith, and how that is reflected in his music.

Tulsa-based Impact Productions, which specializes primarily in faith-based entertainment, is one of the producers of the film.

“As I understand it, this was originally conceived as a TV series, but it kind of morphed into being a feature film,” Stephen Tackett said. “We have done a lot of work with Impact Productions, and they came to us asking if we could create an original score for the film.”

Tackett and his colleagues, who include son Josh Tackett and nephew Chas Tackett, set about composing the music that would underscore much of the film.

“Everyone composes well, and we all just sort of jumped in and worked together,” Stephen Tackett said.

“Most of the songs that are performed in the film came to us complete,” added Josh Tackett. “We did do some post-production work, to clean up the quality of the production. We also rearranged the performance of ‘Amazing Grace’ — we took about eight different performances of that song and edited them into a single performance.”

The film was shown in theaters in early April, to coincide with Easter. But Stephen Tackett said their work continued up until the last minute.

“We were in the middle of the mixing, and someone realized that there was a scene of Andrea Bocelli playing a piano — and there was no piano on the soundtrack for that scene,” Stephen Tackett said. “So I watched what he was doing, and played a passage that would fit with what he did in the film.”

He laughed, then said, “And that was like, two or three days before the premiere.”

“The Journey: A Musical Special from Andrea Bocelli” is now available on the Paramount+ streaming service.

A Tulsa native, Stephen Tackett worked for many years in the music industry in Los Angeles, first producing records for hip-hop artists, then moving on to working in the film industry, writing music and learning the ins and outs of sound engineering and other skills.

“But after 20 years, I really got tired of L.A., with all the traffic and the crime,” he said. “I wanted to live in a place where the people were nice and traffic wasn’t terrible. And I realized that, thanks to the magic of the internet, I could do everything right here in Tulsa.”

That included handling the ADR duties for the forthcoming film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the Martin Scorsese-directed adaptation of David Grann’s best-selling book about the Osage Murders of the 1920s.

Those sessions took place in Tackett’s south Tulsa studio, with the actors coming in to re-record dialogue.

“That was something of a surreal experience, because I grew up watching Martin Scorsese’s movies, and here he is overseeing recording session in our studio,” Stephen Tackett said. “It was one of those times you pray that everything works, because the last thing you want is for things to go wrong when one of the greatest directors of all time is watching you. Fortunately, everything went great.”