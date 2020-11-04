Tulsa events you won't want to miss in November

Food drive and a movie

Throughout November, Circle Cinema is partnering with Kendall Whittier, Inc. for a food drive and is asking for donations of shelf-stable food items which are in good condition and unexpired.

The food drive will kick off on 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov 6 special screening of “Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something.” Admission is free with a food donation.

Beloved as a singer and songwriter, Harry Chapin was an advocate who worked to end world hunger. This new documentary explores his life, music and the things he accomplished before his passing in 1981. The film will continue to screen daily, and anyone who brings an item to donate with a ticket purchase to any Circle Cinema film will receive a free small popcorn.

Fall Home Expo

The Fall Home Expo is scheduled Nov. 6-8 inside the Exchange Center at Expo Square. According to fallhomeexpo.com, 300 booths will include exhibits, attractions and special show features. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. on opening day, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. the second day and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the final day. Admission is free.

'Shrek' outdoors