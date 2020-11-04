Tulsa events you won't want to miss in November

Food drive and a movie
Throughout November, Circle Cinema is partnering with Kendall Whittier, Inc. for a food drive and is asking for donations of shelf-stable food items which are in good condition and unexpired.
The food drive will kick off on 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov 6 special screening of “Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something.” Admission is free with a food donation.
Beloved as a singer and songwriter, Harry Chapin was an advocate who worked to end world hunger. This new documentary explores his life, music and the things he accomplished before his passing in 1981. The film will continue to screen daily, and anyone who brings an item to donate with a ticket purchase to any Circle Cinema film will receive a free small popcorn.
Fall Home Expo
The Fall Home Expo is scheduled Nov. 6-8 inside the Exchange Center at Expo Square. According to fallhomeexpo.com, 300 booths will include exhibits, attractions and special show features. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. on opening day, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. the second day and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the final day. Admission is free.
'Shrek' outdoors
Ogres have layers. You know this if you have ever seen “Shrek” and you can see it again during a U.S. Cellular Movie Under the Stars free family movie night. “Shrek” is being shown outdoors Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 at the Fair Meadows infield. Car capacity is limited. Register at driveintulsa.uscellular.com/.
'Tell Me a Story'
Theatre Tulsa takes the age-old tradition of storytelling in a new theatrical direction, with this unique, innovative production. True-life stories submitted by Tulsans have been transformed into short plays, which are performed at different locations throughout ahha Tulsa's Hardesty Arts Center, 101 E. Archer St.
The audience is divided in groups, and in the course of the evening will be guided to the location of each play. Plays range from the touching to the comic, and some include adult language. Performances are 9 p.m. Nov. 6-7 and 13-14.
To reserve tickets: ahhatulsa.org.
'Creations Reimagined'
Tulsa Ballet has revamped its annual season-opening production of world premiere ballet for the pandemic era, with three short, but intensely focused dance works created by Ma Cong, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and Yury Yanowksy.
Live performances are sold out, but the ballet will live stream three performances that will be available to the public, 8 p.m. Nov. 6; 3 p.m. Nov. 14; and 5 p.m. Nov. 22. Tickets are $25, for one-time access to virtual performance. tulsaballet.org.
Rock-n-Folk again
For safety reasons, the annual Rock-n-Folk-n-Chili cookoff will be a Rock-n-Folk (No) Chili Cook-off in 2020.
The Nov. 7 event at Cain’s Ballroom will feature Paul Benjaman’s Sunday Night Thing (on a Saturday night), Jacob Tovar, Brad Absher and the Superials and Nightingale.
Though there will not be a chili cook-off to accompany the festivities, there will be chili. A limited number of reserved-seating, socially distanced tables of four are available for $160, plus fees. The price includes four chili meal boxes catered by Lambrusco’z. Tickets are available online at cainsballroom.com.
Dog days
Dog play Wednesdays are back at Gathering Place every Wednesday in November.
Gatheringplace.com recommends checking the park’s events schedule to see “pup-coming activities” you won’t want to miss.
All dogs must be on a leash. Dogs are not allowed inside buildings or on the play equipment. Guests are responsible for cleaning up after their dogs.
Signature Symphony
The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will be presenting four online events this month — two educational "Connecting the Dots" presentations, and two chamber music concerts, one of which will feature one of the candidates for the orchestra's Music Director position.
Signature Chorale director Aaron Beck discussing Mozart and how his life is portrayed in the film "Amadeus" Nov. 5; while conductor Scott Seaton will host the Nov. 12 chamber concert featuring works by Ravel and Louise Farrance. Musicians Joseph Falvey and Jim Clanton will introduce Mark Schultz's composition "Dragons in the Sky," in a presentation Nov. 17, and then will perform this work for horn, percussion and electronic tape in concert Nov. 24. For tickets: signaturesymphony.org.
Go treasure hunting
The Vintage Tulsa Show returns to Expo Square Nov. 13 through Nov. 15 inside the Exchange Center.
The Vintage Tulsa Show has more than a 10-year history in Tulsa and is promoted as the largest antique show in Oklahoma. Over 55,000 square feet will be filled with 130-plus antique dealers from more than 20 states.
For more information and for admission costs, go to heritageeventcompany.com.
Call to arms
With more than 65 years of staging events, Wanenmacher’s Tulsa Arms Show has earned a gold standard reputation. The show will return return Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 inside the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. Admission is $10 for adults and $3 for kids (under 12) each day. For more information, go to tulsaarmsshow.com.
Fiddler Hall of Fame gala
The Super Bowl of fiddling around will arrive Nov. 20 at the Mabee Center.
Kris Kristofferson, headlining virtually, will help to induct his violin virtuoso, Scott Joss, into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame. The hall of fame’s annual gala concert will feature performances by 2020 inductees. Social distancing measures will be in place.
Joining Joss in the class of 2020 will be Shoji Tabuchi, Dale Morris and Don Rich, who is being inducted posthumously.
Board member and accomplished fiddler Jana Jae, who has been a part of the National Fiddler Hall of Fame since its inception, said the event benefits the hall of fame’s scholarship program.
“It’s a great show for a wonderful cause,” she said.
For tickets, go to mabeecenter.com or call 918 495-6000.
Affair of the Heart
Braum’s An Affair of the Heart events have been staged in Oklahoma City since 1985 and in Tulsa since 1995.
The 2020 Tulsa event is Nov. 20-22 at the River Spirit Expo.
The three-day shopping event features unique, one-of-a-kind and often handmade items.
For information, go to www.heartoftulsa.com.
Bedlam 2020
One of the state’s biggest sporting events every year is Bedlam. That’s the nickname given to (or earned by) the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State football rivalry.
Bedlam 2020 will take place Nov. 21 in Norman. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be limited in-person attendance.
USA BMX Grand Nationals
Top BMX racers will descend upon Tulsa for the USA BMX Grand Nationals Nov. 26 through Nov. 29 inside the River Spirit Expo.
All event days are free. The GoPro Pro Championship on Saturday is $10 (age 6-under free).
For information, go to www.usabmx.com.
Lights On!
The more than 2 million colored lights that adorn the buildings and grounds of the Rhema Bible Church, 1025 W. Kenosha Ave. in Broken Arrow, will come to life at 6 p.m. Nov. 25, as the annual Rhema Christmas Lights Extravaganza gets underway.
If that's not enough holiday lights, then head for 21st Street and Utica Avenue, where the 53rd annual Lights On at Utica Square will illuminate Tulsa's stylish shopping destination beginning at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26.
Leftover Turkey
It’s a post-Thanksgiving tradition.
Jason Boland & The Stragglers will perform at the 15th annual Leftover Turkey music event the day after Thanksgiving (Friday, Nov. 27) at Cain’s Ballroom.
Doors will open at 7:35 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Get tickets early. Capacity for the event has been lowered by more than 75% to allow for social distancing. For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.
Philbrook Festival
Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, will trim its gardens and grounds with thousands of lights and other holiday accoutrements for the annual Philbrook Festival, opening Nov. 27 and continuing through Dec. 26.
Enjoy holiday music, sip cocoa by the fire, say hello to Santa (from a distance), take home a one-of-kind art project, and enjoy this fully outdoor experience.
Advance tickets are required; tickets are $15 adults, $3 children. philbrook.org.
TSO on the air
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will present a special concert that will be broadcast 8 p.m. Nov 28 and 4 p.m. Nov. 29, on KWTU (88.7 FM), part of Public Radio Tulsa.
The program, led by resident guest conductor Daniel Hege, will include Joan Tower’s “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman”; “Starburst” by Jessie Montgomery; the Symphony No. 96, “Miracle,” by Haydn; and the Symphony No. 5 by Tchaikovsky.
