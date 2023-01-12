Tulsa comedy in 2023: Sam Morril brings funny business to Cain's Ballroom

Sam Morril is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to Cain’s Ballroom, where, 45 years ago this month, Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols punched a hole in a backstage wall.

The damaged segment of the wall was removed and has been framed. Now it’s a cherished Cain’s Ballroom artifact.

Said Morril: “Rock stars are so much cooler than comedians. Isn’t that a bummer? If I do that, people would be like, he’s (a jerk). But when the Sex Pistols do it, they are like ‘this is rock and roll.’ If I punched a hole in the wall, I would get a bill.”

Instead, Morril punched a ticket to ride — around the country in a tour bus.

His Class Act Tour 2023 will begin Wednesday, Jan. 18 in New Orleans and continue with two Jan. 19 shows in Austin (a second show was added because tickets for the first show sold out) and a Jan. 20 return to Cain’s Ballroom. Morril previously performed at the historic honky tonk when opening for Aziz Ansari.

Morril is on the other end of the Turner Turnpike tuning up for the Class Act Tour. He is wrapping up a three-day stay at Oklahoma City’s Bricktown Comedy Club this weekend. Bricktown Comedy Club is expanding its footprint and will christen a Tulsa location in the spring in KingsPointe Village at 5982 S. Yale Ave.

“I don’t know if you guys have beef with OKC, but I feel like every state, the two big cities, you have a beef with the other city,” Morril said during a phone interview to promote his Cain’s Ballroom gig.

Morril was advised that, yes, Tulsa and Oklahoma City have a rivalry thing going on. Good luck getting someone from either place to admit the other city is superior. Some Tulsans were wounded upon learning that season one of “Tulsa King” — a Paramount+ series starring Sylvester Stallone — was filmed primarily in Oklahoma City. Morril suggested Tulsa could perhaps counter with a Dolph Lundgren series like “OKC King.” Someone put in a call to “Yellowstone” and “Tulsa King” creator Taylor Sheridan.

“That guy has created like a Marvel extended universe, you know?” Morril said.

Morril popped up in a DC film. He made a cameo appearance as a comedian in “The Joker.”

“It’s the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time,” Morril said. “I’m sure I had something to do with it. That one scene I was in I think really pushed it over the top. A lot of people talk about Joaquin, but, you know, I did my part to push that movie and really make it the global hit that it was.”

During an appearance on “That’s My Time With David Letterman,” a Netflix series that showcases on-the-rise comics, Morril explained to Letterman that, in the film, the Joker bombs when following yours truly on an open mic night.

“That’s the Joker’s origin story is he can’t follow Sam Morril on stage,” Morril told Letterman. “Kind of cool.”

Morril has starred in Comedy Central and Netflix specials. He was called the “comic’s comic” (the guy other comics stick around to watch) by Trevor Noah. But if you’re singling out pinch-me-to-see-if-this-is-real moments, sharing a stage with Letterman has to rank way up there.

“And not just being on stage with him, but the fact that he was so warm and nice and easy to talk to,” Morril said. “You realize why he is the best. He makes you better. He is the best. It’s unreal.”

If you’re judging Morril by the company he keeps, factor in that he chats with some of the biggest names in sports while co-hosting a podcast (Games With Names) with three-time Super Bowl winner Julian Edelman.

“The two toughest Jews in all of sports, they call us,” Morril said.

Morril loves New York sports teams, but the Knicks are at the top of the list. He said New York has always been a basketball city.

“There are courts everywhere,” he said, “It’s part of the culture. If you grow up in Spain, you are kicking a soccer ball. If you grow up in New York City, you are dribbling a basketball. It’s part of our culture, and we have suffered for a long time (with the Knicks). We have come so close. I think the true believers will always believe. I am one of those.”

So, a diehard New York sports fan is teaming with an alum of the “evil” New England Patriots for a podcast.

“That’s the show, right? We are talking rivalries. You’ve got Tulsa and OKC. We hate Boston, and Boston hates us back,” Morril said.

“The truth is I love Boston as a city. I just hate them as a sports town. Literally ... if you are a 20-year-old kid there, you don’t know what it feels like to lose. They’re entitled. They’re annoying. The Celtics are obviously one of the great teams in all of history. Edelman is a bay area kid, but he has kind of adopted all the Boston teams because he is such Boston royalty. We fight about that and he has got an ego, because not only did Julian win so much, but all of his friends in Boston won, so it’s like this band of winners, and then he comes and hangs with me and I’ve got slouched-over posture. I am used to losing. I feel like I am bringing him down.”

More accurate: Morril brings the funny.

You may be playing with fire if you book him for a morning show TV interview. “I have heard that from my publicist,” said Morril, who pushed the envelope with “did he really say that?” jokes on shows in Pittsburgh and Springfield, Missouri. He called Springfield progressive because the city transitioned from moonshine to meth.

“Pittsburgh might have not liked it, but I think Springfield got a kick out of it. I remember asking in Pittsburgh ‘Can I get that footage?’ And the producer goes ‘Get out.’”

Morril is — listen to him be interviewed or deal with a heckler — quick. It’s an underrated super power of comedians to be immediately and spontaneously fast and funny with replies. Is there such a thing as a slow comedian? Said Morril: “That would be a good gimmick — the guy who comes back 10 minutes later. ‘I’ve got something for that heckler 10 minutes ago.’”

Where does “fast funny” come from?

“I think you have a little bit of it and you hone it. I have done so many shows,” Morril said.

“I think it’s like being a therapist in a way, or something like that. It’s your first day in therapy. ‘Oh my god. How did you know this about me?’ The truth is you are not that special. There aren’t that many different types of people. There are a lot of patterns, and responses are there for a reason. I think what happens as you do stand-up long enough is you just rule out the wrong response and that makes you quicker to get to the right response. I think it is kind of learned and honed. I don’t think it’s a gift. I just think that, over time, you just know what to say.”

Morril has included his battles with airlines in his stand-up material. He once tweeted this: “I wanna know this airline that got the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on time.”

When a funny thought springs to mind, should a comedian go straight to Twitter with the material or save it for a stage? Morril said it’s sometimes a difficult decision, but he stopped short of calling it a dilemma.

“For me, it’s usually ‘Is it a topical bit? Does it have a shelf life?’ That’s usually what I will throw out there. I feel like Twitter used to be a place where you could just post a silly joke and, over time, that has really gone away. I think if it’s an edgy premise, people are scared to ‘like’ it and it might bomb and then you lose confidence in it, but I think on stage you can push it a little further because they can see your face and your voice and they trust you.”

Among past tweets: I hope everyone in Naples, FL, is as unaffected by the hurricane as they were by my comedy.

And: “When is Kanye going to stop making destructive life choices?” — comedian doing his 42nd straight road weekend.

The road will lead to a venue with a framed hole in the wall.

“I’m excited to come to Tulsa,” Morril said. “It’s only my second time. I hope people come out to Cain’s.”