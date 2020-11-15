Tulsa Chorale to stage first event at Tulsa PAC since March

That will include requiring all those who attend to wear masks while in the PAC; those who refuse will not be allowed in the facility.

“When someone purchases a ticket, whether online or in person, they will have to acknowledge that masks are required to be worn at all times, failure to do so means they will be asked to leave the building,” Frie said.

These requirements extend to the backstage area, as all crew members and performers will have their temperature checked upon entering. Dressing rooms will have limited access, and performers must wear masks up to the point that they go out on stage.

“And, as much as you can with a choir, the singers will be socially distanced on stage,” Frie said, “but how that is done is up to the presenters.”

Attendance for “Angel Band” will be capped at about 200 to maintain social distancing within the PAC’s 2,400-seat Chapman Music Hall.

“One of the biggest obstacles for us is the continental seating we have in the Chapman,” Frie said. Continental seating is a style in which the aisles are on the outside of the seating area. “It makes social distancing quite difficult. We are going to be staggering the entrance times, and use multiple entries into the hall, to do the best we can.”