Tulsa Chorale to stage first event at Tulsa PAC since March

Theatre Tulsa’s opening night performance of “A Little Night Music” at the Tulsa PAC was March 13.
It was the last performance of any kind the Tulsa PAC would host in its four main performance spaces for the next eight months, as the city of Tulsa enacted several safety protocols, including a temporary shutdown, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and all public venues were locked down.
That will change Saturday, Nov. 21, when the Tulsa Chorale performs its holiday show, “Angel Band: A Service of Evening Prayers,” beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the Tulsa PAC’s Chapman Music Hall, 101 E. Third St.
The concert will feature a new work created by the chorale’s artistic director, Tim Sharp, and Timothy Michael Powell, which combines new arrangements of familiar carols with original works that center around the theme of angels in the story of the Nativity.
The evening will also include some of the best known seasonal choral works by John Rutter, written for chorus and orchestra.
“We knew that at some point we had to give it a try,” said Mark Frie, CEO of the Tulsa PAC. “I mean, thousands of people are going to churches every week, so we knew there had to be a way of reopening the facility to performances in a way that is as safe as we can possibly make it.”
That will include requiring all those who attend to wear masks while in the PAC; those who refuse will not be allowed in the facility.
“When someone purchases a ticket, whether online or in person, they will have to acknowledge that masks are required to be worn at all times, failure to do so means they will be asked to leave the building,” Frie said.
These requirements extend to the backstage area, as all crew members and performers will have their temperature checked upon entering. Dressing rooms will have limited access, and performers must wear masks up to the point that they go out on stage.
“And, as much as you can with a choir, the singers will be socially distanced on stage,” Frie said, “but how that is done is up to the presenters.”
Attendance for “Angel Band” will be capped at about 200 to maintain social distancing within the PAC’s 2,400-seat Chapman Music Hall.
“One of the biggest obstacles for us is the continental seating we have in the Chapman,” Frie said. Continental seating is a style in which the aisles are on the outside of the seating area. “It makes social distancing quite difficult. We are going to be staggering the entrance times, and use multiple entries into the hall, to do the best we can.”
It’s the social distancing requirements that in large part kept the Tulsa PAC dark for much of the year.
Several companies that traditionally call the Tulsa PAC home have taken some creative routes to present their shows. The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra and Tulsa Opera staged performances at the ONEOK Field ballpark, while the Tulsa Chorale last month showed an edited version of Beethoven’s Mass in C at the Admiral Twin Drive-In.
Theatre Tulsa presented its first live show, a night of original short plays titled “Tell Me a Story,” at ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Arts Center, while Chamber Music Tulsa has been presenting livestreamed concerts and recitals.
Tulsa Ballet, after several months of streaming past performances, has been performing its “Creations Reimagined” to small audiences at its Studio K Theater, as well as livestreaming certain performances.
The Tulsa PAC also took its act outdoors, with a series of free concerts featuring local performers it called “Arts in the Air.”
Tulsa Ballet recently announced it would be doing a new holiday show, “The Lost Nutcracker,” at the Cox Business Convention Center, in place of its traditional holiday production of “The Nutcracker” at the Tulsa PAC.
Frie said he understood and supports the ballet’s reasons for its choice of venue.
“First of all, I just want the arts to survive this, and all of us in the arts community are doing everything we can to help all of us survive this,” Frie said. “The Cox Center’s ballroom, where the ballet will be performing, used to be the arena, so there are some 6,000 seats where you can spread people out.”
But the PAC will not be without holiday cheer this winter. Frie said the center is working on a holiday event that will be announced at a later date, as well as other programs for the coming winter months.
“It’s all about keeping the arts alive in Tulsa,” he said.
