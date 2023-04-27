The Tulsa Chorale will use its final concert of the season to herald the arrival of spring, when it presents “Sing in Spring,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Holy Family Cathedral, 820 S. Boulder Ave.

The concert will feature a cappella choral works, as well as those with musical accompaniment, all of which center around the theme of spring.

The a cappella pieces will be in the first half of the evening and include works by Edwin Fissinger, Eric Whitacre and Alice Parker. Pianist Cathy Venable will accompany the chorus for the second half, which includes works by Samuel Barber, Aaron Copland and Elaine Hagenberg.

The concert will conclude with Norman Dello Joio’s “A Jubilant Song,” an early 20th century work that has become a staple of the chorale repertoire because of its syncopated melodic lines and unusual harmonies.

Tickets are $10-$25. To purchase: tulsachorale.org.