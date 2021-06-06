Tulsa Chautauqua goes virtual for 'Visionaries'

The Tulsa Chautauqua will return after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a series of virtual presentations and workshops that will examine the lives and legacies of five unique individuals.

The theme for this year’s event, which begins Tuesday, June 8, is “20th Century Visionaries: Catalysts for Change” — which also was to have been the theme of the 2020 Chautauqua.

Officials with the Oklahoma Chautauqua, which presents programs in Altus, Enid and Lawton as well as Tulsa, made the decision in February to present this year’s event in a virtual format, as they were not certain they could safely present the five scholars in four locations throughout the state.

Also, the very format of Chautauqua centers around interaction between the scholars and the audience. Each scholar delivers a scripted lecture in the guise of his or her historic figure, answers questions from the audience in character, then steps out of character for a further discussion of their subject’s life and work.

In addition, the scholars conduct daily workshops that examine ancillary aspects of the subject’s life and work.