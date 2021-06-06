Tulsa Chautauqua goes virtual for 'Visionaries'

The Tulsa Chautauqua will return after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a series of virtual presentations and workshops that will examine the lives and legacies of five unique individuals.
The theme for this year’s event, which begins Tuesday, June 8, is “20th Century Visionaries: Catalysts for Change” — which also was to have been the theme of the 2020 Chautauqua.
Officials with the Oklahoma Chautauqua, which presents programs in Altus, Enid and Lawton as well as Tulsa, made the decision in February to present this year’s event in a virtual format, as they were not certain they could safely present the five scholars in four locations throughout the state.
Also, the very format of Chautauqua centers around interaction between the scholars and the audience. Each scholar delivers a scripted lecture in the guise of his or her historic figure, answers questions from the audience in character, then steps out of character for a further discussion of their subject’s life and work.
In addition, the scholars conduct daily workshops that examine ancillary aspects of the subject’s life and work.
The lectures and workshops will be presented via the streaming service Big Marker. Workshops will take place at noon and 5:30 p.m. each day, with the lecture-presentations starting at 7 p.m. While some portions of the presentations will be pre-recorded, the question-and-answer sessions with the audience will be done live.
The historic figures to be featured at Chautauqua, the scholars who will portray them, and the date of their evening presentations, are:
Screenwriter Gene Roddenberry, creator of “Star Trek,” portrayed by Doug Mishler, June 8
Archaeologist and Middle East expert Gertrude Bell, portrayed by Karen Vuranch, June 9
Media scholar Marshall McLuhan, portrayed by John Dennis Anderson, June 10
Scientist Marie Curie, portrayed by Susan Marie Frontczak, June 11
Architect Frank Lloyd Wright, portrayed by Ted Kachel, June 12
A companion program, including essays by the scholars and other information, is available for download from the Chautauqua website.
All Chautauqua programs are free and open to the public. For more information, and to register for reminders to each of the events: tulsachautauqua.org.
