Tulsa Ballet's 'Nutcracker' mixes old, new

There was a time when “The Nutcracker” was just another ballet.

When the original version premiered in Russia in 1892, it was not a rousing success. About the only thing that earned any praise was the music by Piotr Tchaikovsky, which the composer quickly turned into an orchestral suite that is still performed today.

It took a pair of U.S. ballet companies — one on each coast — to turn “The Nutcracker” into a holiday tradition. The first was the San Francisco Ballet, which debuted the first complete production of the ballet, staged by William Christensen, on Christmas Eve 1948.

Six years later, George Balanchine created his version for New York City Ballet, which featured Oklahoma native Maria Tallchief as its first Sugar Plum Fairy. The production, which featured large numbers of youngsters on stage, helped cement “The Nutcracker” as a staple of the Christmas season, as well as a cornerstone for just about every ballet company in the country.

The very first performance of what would become Tulsa Ballet included vignettes from “The Nutcracker,” and throughout most of its 66-year history, the company has devoted its Decembers to full productions of “The Nutcracker.”

Last year, as part of its 65th anniversary season, Tulsa Ballet debuted its new version of “The Nutcracker,” choreographed by the company’s two former resident choreographers, Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong.

This is only the third iteration of the classic story in Tulsa Ballet’s history. Its first full-length “Nutcracker,” choreographed by founders Roman Jasinski and Moscelyne Larkin after the original choreography they had performed with the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo, debuted in 1969 and continued to be performed until 2002.

The next year, a unique interpretation of “The Nutcracker” story, created by artistic director Marcello Angelini, had its debut, set in the glamorous world of 1920s Paris. During its 16-year run, the ballet underwent annual changes, from reworked choreography to altered storylines.

When Caniparoli and Cong began work on the new “Nutcracker,” the plan was to return the ballet to its origins. Set in 19th century Germany, the new ballet begins with a Christmas Eve party where the main character, a young girl named Marie, is presented with the gift of a nutcracker.

Once the guests leave, Marie finds herself on a journey, from a battle between mice and toy soldiers to a trek through a winter wonderland to reach a kingdom filled with sweets — and where just about everyone and everything Marie encounters on this journey has some counterpart in her “real world.”

The production features more than 100 local children who will join the dancers of Tulsa Ballet and TBII on stage, performing on the new, mobile sets and in the more than 1,000 costumes created by noted designer Tracy Grant Lord.

Transportation issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic meant the “Nutcracker” costumes arrived in barely enough time to get the dancers fitted. This year, the costumes will look — and fit — exactly as they should.

The costume delays also impacted the show’s casting. The 2022 “Nutcracker” will have three casts, which will give more dancers more opportunities to perform, with four dancers making their debuts in leading roles: Aina Oki and Nao Ota as the Sugar Plum Fairy, DongHoon Lee as the Sugar Plum Cavalier and Edward Truelove as The Nephew.

Caniparoli said of the ballet, “We really created it for all ages. It’s magical and it’s for the young at heart. We want you to be able to bring your children and see it through the children’s eyes. I just really wanted it to be entertaining and go from generation to generation.”

