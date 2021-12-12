Tulsa Ballet's new 'Nutcracker' a triumph

Tulsa Ballet's much-anticipated new production of "The Nutcracker" did something that few holiday presents are able to do — it managed to please just about everyone.
Friday's world premiere performance of this work, created through the collaborative efforts of choreographers Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong, with colorful costumes and evocative set designs by Tracy Grant Lord augmented by projections designed by Shawn Boyle, was a crowd-pleaser from start to finish, captivating everyone from the booster-seat crowd to seen-it-all cynics such as myself.
While this new version returns to the story's origins — with the ballet's action beginning with a holiday house party in 19th-century Germany, and the choreography resolutely rooted in classical styles — this "Nutcracker" is loaded with unique elements and subtle touches that give it a contemporary feel, as well as making it a truly Tulsa creation.
And, after the past two years of uncertainty, fear, anger and division, maybe what we all need is a beautifully presented tale of familial and romantic love, of magic and mystery, of joy and happiness.
The magic and the mystery of the story come courtesy of Herr Drosselmeyer (Alfonso Martín), an inventor and toymaker who is creating some special things that will be presented at a Christmas Eve party at the home of his godchildren, Fritz (Matthias Gwinn) and Marie (Maine Kawashima) Stahlbaum.
Marie and her mother (Madalina Stoica) pay a visit to the shop, where Marie becomes fascinated by a nutcracker toy on display; she also takes more than a passing interest in Drosselmeyer's nephew (Jun Masuda).
At the party, it's evident that Fritz would likely end up with only lumps of coal for Christmas, as he is an obnoxiously rambunctious sort, while Marie is the apple of just about everyone's eye. When Marie is presented with the nutcracker as a present, Fritz gets jealous and in the ensuing melee, the toy is broken. Drosselmeyer affects a seemingly magical repair, and the nephew is tasked with presenting Marie with her restored nutcracker.
Later, when everyone has gone to bed, Marie returns to make sure her nutcracker is still in its container. And that's when things begin to get magical.
Actually, there has already been quite a bit of magic going on — the party scene is highlighted by several bits of stage magic, including the appearance of the mechanical dolls Columbine (Regina Montgomery) and Harlequin (Sasha Chernjavsky) out of impossibly tiny houses.
The effect of the Christmas tree growing is a mix of projections and stagecraft that was quite effective, and the battle between the mice and toy soldiers was played mostly for laughs, with more than a touch of slapstick.
Supposedly, the end of the battle scene is also the point of demarcation between Caniparoli's and Cong's choreography. And while it is true that the first half of the ballet was more focused on storytelling and less on pyrotechnics, the change was not immediately noticeable. It works as a whole.
That includes how Caniparoli and Cong structured their re-telling of this familiar story, so that just about everything seen in the second half, as Marie and the Nutcracker Prince (Masuda) enter the "Kingdom of Sweets," correlates with something in the first half.
It can be as obvious as having the royalty of the Kingdom of Sweets portrayed by the dancers who also play Marie's parents, or as subtle as the elaborate hat worn by the Grandmother (Alexandra Bergman) in the party scene replicated in the headgear of the Snow Flakes in the "Snow" scene, or Marie being presented with a toy elephant — like her, a creature known to be fearful of mice.
While all the courses in the Kingdom of Sweets are present and accounted for, Cong has given them some distinctive twists, such as incorporating elements of Chinese martial arts and tai chi into the "Tea" segment (here danced by Aina Oki, Guilliermo Dominguez Criado and Fabian Raschitor), and turning the always popular "Russian" number into a piece for two dancing Golden Drillers (Adrian Cruz and Talisson Farias) and a bear (Chernjavsky).
The Mother Ginger segment now features "Mrs. Ginger Rodgers" (Yuki Toda), attended by a host of "pudding cakes" — youngsters in red and white spherical costumes — that cranked the cuteness factor to 11.
Montgomery, Gianlucci Benedetti, Michael Paradiso and Simone Pompignoli danced the spritely "Chocolate," which Jaimi Cullen and William Beckham were a sinuous duo in "Coffee."
Stoica and Arman Zazyan brought a strong classical line and a casual grace to the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier.
As Marie, Kawashima was just about perfect, embodying this character with great expression and youthful panache. Her duet with Masuda in the "Snow" scene was a highlight of the evening, as the two mixed a sense of youthful playfulness with glimmers of deeper romance.
Just as impressive was the performance of Tulsa Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Peter Stafford Wilson. It's been quite some time since the ballet and the orchestra have been able to perform together, and Friday's opening night performance showed the orchestra at its best. The sound was full of brightness and energy, and Wilson handled the interactions between the pit and the stage with aplomb.
It has taken Tulsa Ballet a great deal of time, effort and expense to bring this new production of "The Nutcracker" to a Tulsa stage. From what we saw Friday at the Tulsa PAC, it was all worth it. This "Nutcracker" is a triumph.
Tulsa Ballet's "The Nutcracker" continues with performances 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19; 7 p.m. Dec. 16-17; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 18; at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. For tickets: 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org.