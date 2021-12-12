Tulsa Ballet's new 'Nutcracker' a triumph

Supposedly, the end of the battle scene is also the point of demarcation between Caniparoli's and Cong's choreography. And while it is true that the first half of the ballet was more focused on storytelling and less on pyrotechnics, the change was not immediately noticeable. It works as a whole.

That includes how Caniparoli and Cong structured their re-telling of this familiar story, so that just about everything seen in the second half, as Marie and the Nutcracker Prince (Masuda) enter the "Kingdom of Sweets," correlates with something in the first half.

It can be as obvious as having the royalty of the Kingdom of Sweets portrayed by the dancers who also play Marie's parents, or as subtle as the elaborate hat worn by the Grandmother (Alexandra Bergman) in the party scene replicated in the headgear of the Snow Flakes in the "Snow" scene, or Marie being presented with a toy elephant — like her, a creature known to be fearful of mice.