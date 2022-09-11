Tulsa Ballet's Creations in Studio K to open 66th season

Tulsa Ballet will open its 66th season with “Creations in Studio K,” its annual showcase of new and new-to-Tulsa dance works created by three of the world’s most in-demand choreographers.

Performances will be Sept. 16-25 at Tulsa Ballet’s Studio K theater, 1212 E. 45th Place.

Two of this year’s choreographers — Ma Cong and Nicolo Fonte — are well-known to Tulsa audiences. The third choreographer to be featured is Craig Davidson, an Australia native who serves as the resident choreographer for the Royal Ballet of Flanders in Antwerp, Belgium, considered one of the most prestigious dance companies in Europe.

His creation for Tulsa Ballet, “All Things Considered,” is only the second ballet Davidson has created for an American company. He made his U.S. debut in 2018 with a work for the Atlanta Ballet titled “Remembrance/Hereafter.”

Fonte, who has created three original works for Tulsa Ballet as well as staging his version of “Bolero” for the company, will debut a new piece titled “Divenire.”

Cong, who joined Tulsa Ballet in 1999 and rose to the position of principal dancer and resident choreographer before taking on the role of associate artist director of the Richmond Ballet, will return to stage one of his ballets, “Melodia.”

Originally created for Ballet Des Moines, Cong’s “Melodia” was most recently performed by TB II, Tulsa Ballet’s second company, as part of its 2019 “On Your Radar” program, where it was described by the Tulsa World as a work “balancing exuberant whimsy and humor with passages that resonate with deep emotions.” The current Tulsa Ballet II company will perform “Melodia” as part of “Creations in Studio K.”

Artistic director Marcello Angelini said Cong’s dance works have been instrumental in the growth of a generation of Tulsa Ballet dancers, as his choreography pushes the stylistic versatility and artistry of every dancer involved.

“Our second company has been growing in scope, talent and accomplishment during the past decade,” Angelini said. “In fact, about 80% of the main company, including some soloists, are TBII alumni.

“During the COVID pandemic, because of the nature of working in pods, TBII performed shoulder to shoulder with the main company, always in the same programs as the main company,” he said. “Because of their artistic and technical consistency, talent and their exuberant energy, they earned their place in the main company’s ‘Creations in Studio K.’”

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the opening of Tulsa Ballet’s Studio K theater, which Angelini said was created specifically to provide a place to create new repertoire. The first “Creations in Studio K” was presented the following year.

Angelini said creating new work is important “because tradition and innovation are one and the same. ‘Giselle,’ ‘Swan Lake,’ ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ and other classic ballets were at one time new creations. Now, those works are the tradition of dance and it falls upon us to create the tradition of the next centuries.”

