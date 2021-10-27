Tulsa Ballet world premiere of 'Breakin' Bricks' explores issues of racism, hope

Even after several weeks of rehearsals, just to describe one of the actions Tulsa Ballet dancer Regina Montgomery performs in the new ballet “Breakin’ Bricks” can move her to tears.

“There is one scene where one of our guest dancers is on the ground,” Montgomery said, “and I have to act as if I’m kicking him. The first time I had to do that, I felt as if I was a racist, and that was a very difficult thing to deal with.

“I mean, as dancers, we play characters all the time,” she said. “But most of the time, those characters are from fairy tales and things like that. Those characters don’t seem real. That’s the difference with this ballet. These characters feel very real.”

Da’Von Wesley Doane, one of the guest artists who will be featured in Tulsa Ballet’s upcoming production, had a similar moment of startling reality, the first time he saw himself fitted out in the costume he wears for one sequence.

“There is a jazz scene in the ballet, that I love dancing,” said Doane, a former member of the Dance Theatre of Harlem who teaches at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. “Social dancing was, and is, so important to the Black community, and it’s exciting to be able to demonstrate that in this work.