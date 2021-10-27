Tulsa Ballet world premiere of 'Breakin' Bricks' explores issues of racism, hope

Even after several weeks of rehearsals, just to describe one of the actions Tulsa Ballet dancer Regina Montgomery performs in the new ballet “Breakin’ Bricks” can move her to tears.
“There is one scene where one of our guest dancers is on the ground,” Montgomery said, “and I have to act as if I’m kicking him. The first time I had to do that, I felt as if I was a racist, and that was a very difficult thing to deal with.
“I mean, as dancers, we play characters all the time,” she said. “But most of the time, those characters are from fairy tales and things like that. Those characters don’t seem real. That’s the difference with this ballet. These characters feel very real.”
Da’Von Wesley Doane, one of the guest artists who will be featured in Tulsa Ballet’s upcoming production, had a similar moment of startling reality, the first time he saw himself fitted out in the costume he wears for one sequence.
“There is a jazz scene in the ballet, that I love dancing,” said Doane, a former member of the Dance Theatre of Harlem who teaches at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. “Social dancing was, and is, so important to the Black community, and it’s exciting to be able to demonstrate that in this work.
“But it was a little odd, once I saw myself in what I’ll be wearing for this sequence,” Doane said. “I looked at myself in the mirror, and said, ‘I look like my grandfather.’ And it felt almost as if I was transported to that time, to a place like The Cotton Club in Harlem on a Saturday night in the 1920s.”
It’s these emotional extremes that give one a hint of the complexity of “Breakin’ Bricks,” a new dance work commissioned by Tulsa Ballet, that will have its world premiere Oct. 28-31 at the Tulsa PAC, as part of a program that will also feature the encore of Ma Cong’s “Flight of Fancy.”
“Breakin’ Bricks” is a multimedia work choreographed by Jennifer Archibald, whose ballets include “Parhelia,” which Tulsa Ballet presented most recently in February. It includes a wide-ranging musical score that will feature excerpts from interviews with Tulsa residents, as well as video projections.
In addition to the dancers of Tulsa Ballet and Tulsa Ballet II, “Breakin’ Bricks” will also feature seven African-American dancers as guest artists. These dancers have worked with such prestigious companies as Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Ballet Memphis, BalletMet and others.
Tulsa Ballet artistic director Marcello Angelini said the idea for this ballet grew out of another project.
“In 2017, we wanted to create a ballet titled ‘The Century’ and commission three choreographers to create three acts that would cover certain periods of time from 1920 to the present day,” he said. “Jennifer originally was commissioned to create the final act of that ballet, as her choreography is very contemporary.
“But the world has changed so much in the last 20 months, and with the coming of the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the death of George Floyd and how much of an impact that has had on society,” Angelini said. “We knew that this was something we had to address, and now was the time to do it.”
While “The Century” project is still in the works, Angelini approached Archibald about doing a work that would focus on the issues of race, of social division, of possible reconciliation and healing.
Hearing voices
For Archibald, the process of creating the ballet began with something she has never done before — in-depth, on-camera interviews.
“For me, the biggest challenge was just trying to work out how to attack this topic in a way that was authentic, yet still brought something new to how this story was told,” Archibald said. “Like a lot of people, I’ve seen several documentaries about Black Wall Street, and they have told that story well. My thought at first was to follow the historic timeline, but that is what so many documentaries did.”
Archibald spent two weeks in Tulsa during the summer, interviewing a broad spectrum of Tulsa residents: young and old, Black and white, historians and survivors. She ended up with some 45 hours of footage that she went through painstakingly, “trying to piece all of it into a storyline.”
“I always prefer to create choreography from life experiences,” she said. “So that documentary element appealed to me. But something I noticed in going over the interviews was one Black Tulsan saying, because of the way Tulsa is, ‘you wouldn’t have to interact with white Tulsa if you didn’t want to.’
“Then I came across a comment from a white reporter who said almost the exact same words, although he was talking about white people not having to have any interaction with Black Tulsans,” Archibald said. “And that was the spark. It was as if there was an invisible wall between Black people and white people in Tulsa.”
Archibald said she wanted the ballet to explore that dynamic, and to see how things had changed since 1920 — or if things had changed at all.
“This ballet is about breaking down walls between people in a segmented society,” Archibald said. “The title is about awareness, rebuilding and finding communal support.”
Message of hope
Doane was somewhat familiar with Tulsa’s Black Wall Street, as well as the Race Massacre, before coming to Tulsa, and it is because of that knowledge that he was reluctant to audition for the ballet.
“One reason was I hadn’t been in the studio for more than a year,” Doane said. “But also, the subject matter was an issue. So often when stories of Black people are told on stage, we’re the victims, and that is something in my own work I have tried to avoid.
“But Jennifer reached out to me, to ask if I would audition, and in talking to her about what she was wanting to do, I realized she was the right person for this project, and that it would be worth being part of it,” he said.
Still, for many of the dancers, hearing the descriptions of some of the events from the people Archibald interviewed made the rehearsal process difficult.
Guest artist Alicia Holloway, a current member of the Dance Theatre of Harlem, recalled the first time she heard some of the interview excerpts during rehearsal.
“I was just so into listening to what was said,” Holloway said. “The next day, as I came into rehearsal, I saw some of the other dancers doing some steps I didn’t recognize, and I asked what it is. They gave me a funny look and said, ‘It’s what we learned yesterday.’ And I realized I was so caught up on the stories I was hearing that I completely forget the choreography.”
For Montgomery, “Hearing the voices, and what they are saying, sometimes makes it really hard to hold yourself together,” she said. “But at the same time, there are a lot of hopeful moments in this work. There are times when, as dancers, we are comforting each other, supporting each other no matter what. And there is a big finale where we’re all dancing together that is one of the moments in this ballet I really love.”
For Angelini, making sure that a work such as “Breakin’ Bricks” happens is not a choice, but an imperative.
“We have an obligation — as artists, as a cultural ambassador for the city of Tulsa — to bring to the stage works that deal with the issues of the day, that address the human heart and human condition here and now,” he said.
“I realize that we are not going to change the world,” Angelini said. “But what we can do is open the hearts and minds of those who come to see this performance. And if we can touch one person’s heart, change one person’s mind, it will affect everyone and everything around them. And maybe that is how you begin to change the world.
“That is why,” Angelini said, “this is the most important project I’ve done in all my years with Tulsa Ballet.”
