Tulsa Ballet wants you to know 'Jack'; Chamber Music Tulsa debuts 'Elegy'

Tulsa Ballet is hoping to give people another opportunity to know Jack — as in “Jack and the Beanstalk,” an original ballet adaptation of the classic tale that will be presented Oct. 14-15 at the company’s Studio K theater, 1212 E. 45th Place.

The ballet, by former resident choreographer Ma Cong, will have four performances: 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14; and 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

“Jack and the Beanstalk” is the latest work created for the Hardesty Family Foundation Children’s Series, which also includes the company’s 2018 ballet “Peter and the Wolf,” also choreographed by Cong. With their familiar and easy-to-follow stories, vibrant sets and costumes created by internationally acclaimed designer Tracy Lord Grant, these one-act works are designed to introduce young audiences to the world of ballet.

The story of Jack, who trades his family’s cow for a handful of beans, and then discovers they have grown overnight into a tree-like object that reaches to the clouds, was adapted by playwright and actor Dan McGeehan. Tulsa Ballet principal pianist Andrew Lahti compiled the ballet’s score.

“Jack and the Beanstalk” will be performed by members of the TBII, Tulsa Ballet’s second company. Members of TBII are chosen through international auditions, and work and perform alongside the professional company, as well as present its own series of performances.

TBII has also over the past few years proven to be fertile ground for growing future Tulsa Ballet dancers. Artistic director Marcello Angelini said that about 80 percent of the current roster for Tulsa Ballet are graduates of TBII.

Tickets for “Jack and the Beanstalk” are $15. To purchase and more information: 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org.

Chamber Music Tulsa debuts ‘Elegy’

Pianist Joseph Kalichstein, violinist Jaime Laredo and cellist Sharon Robinson made their concert debut under the most auspicious of circumstances: performing as part of Jimmy Carter’s presidential inauguration in 1977.

Over the next 45 years, the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio established itself as one of the preeminent chamber music ensembles in the world — or, as the Washington Post once put it, “Can we just be done with it, and declare the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio the greatest piano trio on the face of the Earth?”

The trio was scheduled to perform as part of Chamber Music Tulsa’s 2022-2023 season; however, Kalichstein died in March of this year, at the age of 76.

Kalichstein also served as artistic director of the chamber music series at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and in that capacity had co-commissioned a new work by violist and composer Nokothula Ngwenyama, titled “Elegy.”

Chamber Music Tulsa is another of the organizations commissioning Ngwenyama’s work, and it will be premiered as part of the concert Sunday that will feature the composer along with Laredo, Robinson and pianist Anna Polonsky.

The concert, which will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St., will be preceded by an informal lecture, beginning at 2:15 p.m.

The program will also include Mozart’s Piano Quartet in G Minor, K. 478, and the Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 87, by Dvorak.

Kalichstein had written an introductory note for this program, which will be performed Oct. 18 at the Kennedy Center.

“’Elegy,’ a Kennedy Center co-commission, is a heart-wrenching tribute to the victims of racial prejudice and to the struggle for equality and justice,” Kalichstein wrote, adding, “There is something very fitting about having Dvorák’s presence in this program: astonishingly, he was an early champion of American Black composers. And, as the head of the newly established National Music Conservatory in Lower Manhattan, he insisted that it would be open to women and people of color (not a given in the 1880s!).”

The ensemble will also perform as part of Chamber Music’s Saturday Salon concert series, also at the Tulsa PAC, where the program will include the Handel-Halvorsen “Passacaglia,” Florence Price’s Sonata for Piano in E Minor, II, Andante, and the Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 25, by Brahms.

Tickets for the Sunday concert are $25. Tickets for the Saturday concert are $70. To purchase and more information: 918-587-3802, chambermusictulsa.org.

Philbrook gets ‘Corn’-y

One of the more contagious of viral videos in recent weeks has been that of a boy named Tariq who shared his ebullient love for that most American of vegetables: corn.

The Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, which is not an institution to shy away from internet trends (i.e., cat videos, Wes Anderson-inspired photography), has put together an exhibit that shows the importance of corn greatly predates TikTok.

“It’s Corn!” is drawn from the museum’s extensive collection of American Indian art and depicts through jewelry, pottery, paintings and more how corn is celebrated in these communities through feasts, dances, songs and art.

The exhibit is on display through Dec. 31. philbrook.org.

