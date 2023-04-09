Tulsa Ballet will close out the 2023 Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival in Massachusetts, considered the country’s most prestigious dance festival, with a six-performance residency, Aug. 23-27.

This is the first time Tulsa Ballet has been a part of the Jacob’s Pillow festival, and it is the first dance company from Oklahoma to participate.

The nine-week festival, held at the Jacob’s Pillow center in western Massachusetts, will also include performances by such dance ensembles as the Mark Morris Dance Group, the Martha Graham Dance Company, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Dorrance Dance and the Dutch National Ballet, along with dance classes, lectures, demonstrations and other dance-related events.

Marcello Angelini, Tulsa Ballet artistic director, said he has been trying to take the company to Jacob’s Pillow for more than two decades.

“Sometimes, it was simply a matter of logistics,” he said. “We really can only afford to do one tour a year, and if you do a tour in the spring, it’s difficult to get ready to do another in the summer. And then there were times when the people in charge of the festival just weren’t interested in the works we had ready to perform.”

That was why Angelini was a bit surprised when the current executive and artistic director Pamela Tatge called him to ask why Tulsa Ballet has not performed at Jacob’s Pillow.

“I sent her some videos of the work that we do, and her response was immediate,” Angelini said. “She said, ‘You need to perform here.’ She also said we could chose if we wanted to be the opening act, or the closing act for the festival. Those are the most important slots, because those times are when all the major critics are there. So we chose to close the festival.”

Tulsa Ballet will give a total of six performances during its time at the festival, performing at the Henry J. Leir Stage, the festival’s outdoor venue.

“We wanted to do works that were relatively fresh for our dancers, as we are going to have only about two weeks to prepare before we leave,” Angelini said. “We also wanted to present works that were created for our company. We have built up a great portfolio of works by great choreographers, and we want to show the sort of work being created in Tulsa.”

The three pieces the company will perform are Nicolo Fonte’s “Divenire,” which had its world premiere as part of Tulsa Ballet’s 2022 “Creations in Studio K” program; Andrew McNicol’s “Celestial Bodies,” which debuted in 2022 and will be performed as part of the company’s 2023-2024 season; and the pas de deux from Katarzyna Kozielska’s “Ode,” created for Tulsa Ballet in 2021.

“Andrew’s piece was created in honor of Tulsa Ballet’s 65th anniversary season, and it is a piece that showcases the company’s ability with classical and neo-classical ballet,” Angelini said. “Nicolo Fonte’s work is the opposite end of the spectrum — very contemporary, very inventive.”

The inclusion of the pas de deux from Kozielska’s “Ode” was as much a logistical decision as an artistic one.

“Jacob’s Pillow asked that our program run about one hour, with no intermissions,” Angelini said. “Our dancers are going to need time to change costumes, so we will use the pas de deux to allow for that. And, as the ‘Ode’ pas de deux features (principal dancer) Arman Zazyan, we thought it would nice way to show the company’s appreciation for all the years he’s performed with us.”

The company’s managing director, Scott Black, will also be part of Tulsa Ballet’s performance, sharing with audiences a brief history of the company, tracing its roots back to co-founder Moscelyne Larkin, one of the five “Indian Ballerinas” who all rose to international prominence in the 1940s and ‘50s.

Jacob’s Pillow was originally founded in 1931 by Ted Shawn, who with his wife Ruth St. Denis were pioneers of modern dance in America.

In 2003, the Jacob’s Pillow property was declared a National Historic Landmark District by the federal government as “an exceptional cultural venue that holds value for all Americans.” It is the only dance entity in the U.S. to receive this honor.

Tickets for the 2023 Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival are on sale. For more information: jacobspillow.org.