Tulsa Ballet takes plunge into 'Swan Lake'

It is the ballet most people think of when they think of “ballet.”

It has been adapted, excerpted and parodied in films and TV shows, ranging from Alfred Hitchcock’s “Torn Curtain” to “The Muppet Show” to the Academy Award-winning “Black Swan.” One sequence, the “Dance of the Little Swans,” in which four dancers must link hands and dance in perfect unison, is one of the most famous moments in all of dance.

But one thing “Swan Lake” most definitely is not is easy.

“This is, like, the foundation of classical ballet,” said Arman Zazyan, a principal dancer with Tulsa Ballet. “It is something that has remained more or less the same from the beginning. That is what makes it special, but it also is what makes it very challenging to dance — because everything has to be exact.”

Tulsa Ballet is reviving its production of “Swan Lake,” which will be presented March 25-27 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Peter Stafford Wilson, will accompany the performances.

The ballet was choreographed by artistic director Marcello Angelini, who based his work on the original choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, which was set to Tchaikovsky’s score.

Calling “Swan Lake” a foundational work is appropriate, considering the way Angelini and his artistic staff work with dancers who are taking on the ballet’s principal roles for the first time.

“It is a building process,” he said. “We tell them at the beginning that we are going to give them so much information — we will teach them the first eight counts (of a particular combination of steps), and then give them 16 corrections. That goes on, brick by brick, so to speak, until they have assimilated all the information they need to know.

“This way, when we have them rehearse with the company for the first time, they are better able to concentrate on the dancing they have to do,” Angelini said. “What makes this production different is that we’ve had to do this process with five dancers.”

Each of the dancers who will have a lead role in Tulsa Ballet’s “Swan Lake” are performing these complex, demanding parts for the first time.

Zazyan and soloist Jun Masuda will dance the role of Siegfried, the young prince who falls in love with a beautiful woman who is the subject of a wizard’s evil curse.

Corps de ballet member Nao Ota will portray that woman, Odette, who has been transformed into a swan, as well as Odile, the so-called “black swan,” whom the wizard sends to torment Siegfried, opposite Masuda. Soloist Jaimi Cullen and corps de ballet member Aina Oki will dance the roles of Odette and Odile, respectively, with Zazyan.

Angelini said in the early stages of planning this season, he had considered bringing in special guests to lead one of the casts.

“But I decided it would be better to give more of our own dancers the opportunity to dance these roles,” he said. “They are all quite special, and all bring some pretty phenomenal qualities to these roles.”

For Ota, performing what are essentially two very different roles has been a challenge.

“They each have their own technique,” she said. “The White Swan is very soft, very pure — it sounds very simple, but it is hard to get across these qualities in the character.

“I think that is why I like dancing the Black Swan more,” Ota said, laughing. “It’s easier for me to imagine her character, and how she would act. And it’s always more fun to play a villain.”

Cullen, on the other hand, is quite content with confining herself to the Odette character. “It’s a big challenge,” she said. “Especially since we’re doing this so soon after (the contemporary ballet) ‘Vendetta,’ which was a very different sort of movement style.

“We have company class every day that helps keep our classical technique up, but I have to admit — the first two weeks of rehearsing ‘Swan Lake,’ I was in a lot of pain, just getting my body used to this style of dancing.”

“You have to be in your best shape to dance ‘Swan Lake,’” Zazyan said. “When you are doing a contemporary piece, and you make a little mistake, maybe you can cover it up so no one notices. But in ‘Swan Lake,’ it is like being under a microscope. There is nowhere to hide even the littlest mistake.”

Oki had not been cast originally as the Odile/Black Swan character, taking over the part only when the dancer originally cast suffered an injury.

“I’ve never done any part of the Black Swan role before now,” she said. “One of the biggest challenges for me is that she in some way has to resemble the White Swan, in the way she moves, while still being a separate character. So I have watched Jaimi in the Act Two pas de deux to get some ideas of how to do that.”

Tulsa World Scene: New Frankoma Pottery to open in Glenpool

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.