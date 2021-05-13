Tulsa Ballet shines in 'Celebration' of creativity, determination

Tulsa Ballet titled its final production of the year "The Celebration," a term that these days carries a bit more gravitas than it might have in less fraught times.
On the surface, "The Celebration" was a program to highlight some of the milestones the company has achieved in the 26 years it has been led by artistic director Marcello Angelini.
But it could also describe the fact that this evening of dance was taking place at all. A number of major dance companies have not yet returned to public performances, while Tulsa Ballet — by creating and following a strict policy of health measures, that included dancers working throughout the season in small, isolated groups — has presented four productions to live audiences.
Granted, those audiences were necessarily small, because of social distancing, but the determination to perform in ways that were as safe as possible for all concerned, and the creativity with which that challenge has been met, is certainly cause for celebration.
While most of the evening (we attended the Founders Society preview performance Wednesday) was devoted to glances back toward the past, it was the one new work on the program — Jennifer Weber's "While You Were Gone" — that was easily the most celebrated of the night.
With good cause. Weber is internationally known as one of the top hip-hop choreographers working today, and this was her first time ever to create a piece for a ballet company.
"While You Were Gone" takes the theatrical tradition of the "ghostlight" (a single bulb left burning in an empty theater) as a metaphor for theater spaces coming back to life. Said ghostlight becomes a part of the company, as dancers interact with this highly mobile device, seeming to draw energy from it.
And that energy translated into an exhilarating performance, filled with muscular musicality and swaggering attitude, where some of hip-hop's familiar tropes served as playful accents within a cohesive dance language that was truly one of a kind.
The duet "The Light Between Us," for example, had principal dancers Madalina Stoica and Arman Zazyan engaging in the playful battle of the sexes in which Stoica from the start hand the upper hand, while in the "Breaking the Shadows" segment featured corps de ballet dancer Guilia Neri seeming to float in a most ghostly way around the stage.
Weber also used classical ballet elements in whimsical ways, such as the pointe work that punctuates "The Light Within" segment.
But perhaps the true joy of "While You Were Gone" where the opening and closing segments, that for the first time since early 2020 brought the entire company together on stage. The exuberance and joy of the dancers, as they collectively performed Weber's pyrotechnical choreography, was palpable.
The rest of the program was a well-curated collection of gems from ballets past, such as the men's dance from Val Caniparoli's "Prawn Watching," one of the first contemporary works Angelini brought to the company, and which never loses its emotional power; a trio from "Na Floresta," in which Jaimi Cullen, Chandler Proctor and Zazyan showed off the sinuous sensuality of Nacho Duato's choreography; and the Ladies' Dance from Caniparoli's "Going for Baroque."
Aina Oki and Jun Masuda performed the Grand Pas de Deux from "Don Quixote" with precision, grace and a touch of Spanish flair, while Stoica and Zazyan demonstrated the genius of John Cranko in the "Mirror" pas de deux from "Onegin," in which every step, every breathtaking lift, is imbued with great emotion and psychological complexity.
Resident choreographer Ma Cong was represented with a touching duet by Nao Ota and Masuda from his "Blue Flame," while Cullen and Proctor did a lovely job in "The Man I Love" duet from Derek Deane's "Strictly Gershwin," with Cullen executing some of the fastest footwork of the evening.
"The Celebration" will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center. A livestream presentation will also be available at 7 p.m. Friday, May 14.
Tickets for the performance are $30-$85. Livestream tickets are $25. To purchase, and more information: 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org.