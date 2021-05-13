Tulsa Ballet shines in 'Celebration' of creativity, determination

"While You Were Gone" takes the theatrical tradition of the "ghostlight" (a single bulb left burning in an empty theater) as a metaphor for theater spaces coming back to life. Said ghostlight becomes a part of the company, as dancers interact with this highly mobile device, seeming to draw energy from it.

And that energy translated into an exhilarating performance, filled with muscular musicality and swaggering attitude, where some of hip-hop's familiar tropes served as playful accents within a cohesive dance language that was truly one of a kind.

The duet "The Light Between Us," for example, had principal dancers Madalina Stoica and Arman Zazyan engaging in the playful battle of the sexes in which Stoica from the start hand the upper hand, while in the "Breaking the Shadows" segment featured corps de ballet dancer Guilia Neri seeming to float in a most ghostly way around the stage.

Weber also used classical ballet elements in whimsical ways, such as the pointe work that punctuates "The Light Within" segment.

But perhaps the true joy of "While You Were Gone" where the opening and closing segments, that for the first time since early 2020 brought the entire company together on stage. The exuberance and joy of the dancers, as they collectively performed Weber's pyrotechnical choreography, was palpable.