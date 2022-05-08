Tulsa Ballet revives 'Remember Our Song' for Signature Series

Tulsa Ballet’s traditional season-ending production, “Signature Series,” is a way for the company’s artistic director to play favorites.

“It’s no secret that while I love the classics, like ‘Swan Lake’ and ‘The Nutcracker,’ Signature Series is my favorite program of the year,” said Marcello Angelini. “It is the program where I showcase the more edgy, provocative, poignant, contemporary, modern dances of the season.

“These are the pieces that have made a significant contribution to the growth of the field, the turning points of the art form, the milestones of dance,” Angelini said. “Those are also the works of the masters of dance of past and present times.”

The Signature Series will close out Tulsa Ballet’s 65th anniversary season with five performances May 12-15 at the Lorton Performance Center on the University of Tulsa Campus, 550 S. Gary Ave.

This year’s triple-bill program will feature two of Angelini’s favorite works — one of which will be performed in Tulsa for the first time — along with the world premiere of a new work by British choreographer Andrew McNicol.

“Remember Our Song” was created for Tulsa Ballet in 2019 by Andy Blankenbuehler, a choreographer best known for his Tony Award-winning work in the musicals “Hamilton,” “In the Heights” and “Bandstand.” This was Blankenbuehler’s first work created for a ballet company.

Set to a score that blends music from the 1940s with contemporary tunes, “Remember Our Song” tells the story of a group of sailors in World War II assigned to a submarine and how, during a moment of crisis, their minds go back to memories of the loved ones left behind.

The Tulsa World in its review of the 2019 production praised the “energy and passion that infuses Blankenbuehler’s choreography, and which packs a surprising emotional wallop,” and called the work “a compelling piece of dance theater, at once brutal and beautiful.”

Tulsa Ballet had originally planned to present “Remember Our Song” as part of its 2020-21 season but had to reschedule twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also on the program is “O Balcão de Amor” by the Israeli choreographer Itzik Galili. This comic ballet was inspired by a trip Galili made to Cuba and features a score of music by Cuban bandleader Perez Prado, known as the “King of the Mambo.”

A review from the Boston Globe describes “O Balcão de Amor” as “a rowdy light-hearted romp for a motley cast of colorful characters, (featuring) some impressive technical virtuosity seeded with flirtatious couplings, awkward missteps, flamboyant gestures and pratfalls.”

McNichol was one of the choreographers who worked with Tulsa Ballet via Zoom to create new works during the company’s pandemic-altered 2020-21 season. The piece he created, “What If?,” was described by the Tulsa World as “a pure delight — a perpetual motion machine of classical grace, crisp articulation of movement and whiplash speed ...studded with sly, snappy nuggets of humor.”

His new work, “Celestial Bodies,” was specially commissioned to be the commemorative work for Tulsa Ballet’s 65th anniversary season.

