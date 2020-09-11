Tulsa Ballet postpones 'Vendetta' until 2021

Tulsa Ballet’s U.S. premiere of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Vendetta: A Mafia Story” has been postponed until March.

The full-length ballet, which tells the story of a young woman’s rise to power within the world of organized crime, was originally scheduled to be performed in May. Tulsa Ballet then rescheduled the production for October, in the hopes that the coronavirus pandemic might be brought under control by then.

However, Artistic Director Marcello Angelini said in a letter to patrons, “The COVID-19 cases in our community and state have not subsided enough to safely warrant large gatherings of artists, stage crews, and audiences at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

“The safety of our patrons and employees is the ultimate decision-making factor in our organization,” Angelini said in the letter. “Given the number of new daily cases in our county and state, the health consequences of this pathogen for our patrons and its contagiousness, we feel it would be imprudent to present this large show at this point in time.”

“Vendetta” is now scheduled for March 25-28, replacing what would have been the world premiere of Ma Cong’s ballet of “Carmen.”