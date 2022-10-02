Tulsa Ballet performs at Guthrie Green

Tulsa Ballet will return to the Guthrie Green stage as part of this month’s Tulsa Arts District’s First Friday Art Crawl. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way, and is free and open to the public.

The performance will be an encore of the company’s “Creations in Studio K” program, which it presented at Brookside theater in September.

Tulsa Ballet will perform two world premiere works — Craig Davidson’s “All Things Considered” and Nicolo Fonte’s “Divenire.” TBII, Tulsa Ballet’s second company, will be featured in Ma Cong’s “Melodia.”

This will be Tulsa Ballet’s fourth Ballet on the Green performance, after a cancellation last year due to weather.

“Dancing on the Green is one of the highlights of our season,” said Tulsa Ballet artistic director Marcello Angelini. “It’s an emotional journey as well as a physical experience, the feeling of dancing without the confines of a physical theater mixed with the sensation of the breeze dancing with you and around you.”

‘Trailer Park Musical’It’s just another day in Armadillo Acres, a mobile home park located on a patch of Florida land that even Category 5 hurricanes would rather avoid, when an exotic dancer on the run from a Magic Marker-sniffing boyfriend shows up to wreak inadvertent havoc amongst the denizens of the double-wides.

How this havoc plays out is the story of “The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” the latest production of the American Theatre Company.

Described as a cross between “South Park” and “The Jerry Springer Show,” “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” features a trio of “ladies at leisure” who comment on the goings-on around them, be it the agoraphobe who can’t bear to leave the safety of her trailer, the young woman given to hysterical pregnancies, or the forbidden romance between the runaway stripper and the tollbooth attendant — who just happens to be married to the woman who won’t leave the trailer.

Karlena Riggs directs the show, which features Kara Staiger, Tommy Cummings, Kristen Simpson, Jennifer Lynn, Leah Rose, Claire Sbanotto and Cole Long.

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8 and 14-15, 2 p.m. Sunday Oct. 9 and 16, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

