Tulsa Ballet offers new look at 'Carmen'

Ever since she burst into smoldering life in the pages of Prosper Mérimeé’s 1845 novella, the character of Carmen has exerted a unique hold on popular culture.

Her story has been told and retold in dozens of stage plays, dance works and films, as well as what is easily its most famous incarnation — Georges Bizet’s 1875 opera, which scandalized audiences at its premiere, but has gone on to become one of the most performed operas ever written.

So the prospect of creating a new version of this story presents one with a unique set of challenges, said Kenneth Tindall.

Tindall, the resident choreographer for England’s Northern Ballet, is creating a new “Carmen” for Tulsa Ballet. It is both his first work to be performed by the company, as well as the first full-length work he has created to be performed in the United States.

“Of course, the first questions you have to ask yourself are, ‘Why do “Carmen,” and why do it now?’” Tindall said. “And the answer is a simple one. This story has stood the test of time because its themes of love and death are universal and eternal.

“The challenge for me is to find where there might be room in this very familiar story for whatever vision I have for it,” he said.

Tulsa Ballet Artistic Director Marcello Angelini said he has been closely following Tindall’s career for many years, and has been greatly impressed at how Tindall’s skills at choreography and storytelling have grown.

“We had been talking about him doing a piece for one of our mixed-bill programs,” Angelini said. “But I knew that I really wanted to have him do a full-length story ballet for us. In my opinion, some of the greatest storytellers in the ballet have been English — people like McMillan, Ashton, Tudor. It’s as if its part of their heritage.”

Tindall said in most instances, he would not have agreed to creating a full-length ballet for a company with whom he had never worked.

“But I’ve been aware of Tulsa Ballet since I was in ballet school,” Tindall said. “Even then, it was a company known for featuring great choreographers and producing great dancers. In fact, if I had been a little more confident in myself as a young dancer, I might have auditioned for Tulsa Ballet. So the company’s reputation more than preceded it.

“And, personally, storytelling is really something I love to do,” he said. “I mean, one can only go so far with pure step-making. I also love all the aspects that go into making a full-length ballet, from working with the costume and set designers, the light designers, all the people and elements that go into realizing this vision I have. There’s so much more to being a choreographer than making up steps.”

Tindall’s “Carmen” follows the basic parameters of the original story. A soldier named Don Jose draws the attention of the factory girl Carmen because he’s the only one of his company who does not respond to her flirtations.

When the soldiers have to break up a fight between Carmen and a fellow worker, Don Jose is tasked with taking her into custody. However, Carmen manages to seduce Don Jose into releasing her — an act that sends Don Jose into a downward spiral that leads to madness and murder.

One way that Tindall is putting his own stamp on the story is that the focal character is Don Jose, and how one fateful moment undoes what should have been a happy life.

“He’s got a wife, he’s got a good job, there’s probably a family in the near future — and then he meets this woman who plants this seed of desire inside of him,” Tindall said. “Carmen is the prototypical free spirit, the kind of person you imagine would be wonderful to be around. Yet there is always a cost for such freedom — not for Carmen, but for all those who fall under her spell. And once that happens, once you open that particular door, there is no going back.”

Tindall’s “Carmen” will feature a score fashioned out of Bizet’s opera, as well as Rodion Shchedrin’s “Carmen Suite,” by British composer Alexandra Harwood, who also composed original music for the production.

“All the music that people expect to hear in ‘Carmen’ is there,” Tindall said. “We needed some original music to help link the various pieces together.”

The ballet also gave Tindall the opportunity to experiment with various choreographic and storytelling elements. As much of the “action” of the ballet takes place in the mind of Don Jose, Tindall said he had to come up with some unusual strategies to get those ideas across.

“There are a couple of things in the ballet where I would stage them, and then ask Marcello and others to come in to watch,” he said. “I wouldn’t tell them anything, just have the dancers perform the scene, and then ask, ‘Did that make sense?’

“That’s important, because you’re wanting to create a piece that will satisfy the people who know the story of ‘Carmen’ well, but you also want it to be accessible to people for whom this is the first time they’ve encountered this story,” he said. “You want to create a visual feast for the audience that they can understand — or even better, get them talking and thinking about it. If you can leave people feeling entertained and challenged, I think you’ve done your job as best you can.”

