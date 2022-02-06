Revenge, so the saying goes, is a dish best served cold.

The implication is that it is more satisfying if the one bent on exacting a vendetta against someone — be it for a petty insult, or a monstrous injustice — does not act in the heat of the moment, but allows some time to pass before striking back.

In March 2020, Tulsa Ballet was putting the finishing touches on its production of “Vendetta: A Mafia Story,” a full-length contemporary story ballet by choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, set to an eclectic soundtrack ranging from original music by Peter Salem to Italian songs such as “Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare)” and “E fua chiamatu.”

The massive sets for the production, set in 1950s Chicago, were stored in the ballet’s warehouse in preparation for loading them into the Tulsa PAC’s Chapman Music Hall. Ochoa was in Tulsa to fine-tune the choreography for what was to be the U.S. premiere of this work.

Then came COVID-19 — and all Tulsa Ballet’s best-laid plans were scattered like shell casings spewed from a tommy gun during a gangland massacre.

“We did the first run-through of the entire ballet, and then the next day, we sent all the dancers home,” said Tulsa Ballet artistic director Marcello Angelini. “Since then, we’ve rescheduled this ballet five times. We are hoping the fifth time will be the charm.”

“Vendetta: A Mafia Story,” which Ochoa describes as “a mix of film noir, vaudeville and Broadway,” will have four performances Feb. 10-13 at the Tulsa PAC.

“Vendetta” is a ballet that Angelini has wanted to bring to Tulsa ever since he learned about the piece in 2017, when Ochoa first came to Tulsa to create “Shibuya Blues,” which was part of that year’s “Creations in Studio K” program.

“I had been approached by Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal to create a ballet for them,” Ochoa recalled. “Not long before that, I had watched all the movies in ‘The Godfather’ series — which I think is the best way to see them. And I thought at the time, ‘Why is this not a ballet?’ So when they asked me for a ballet, I thought why not flip the script of ‘The Godfather,’ and have it be the story of a young woman’s rise to power?”

During her time in Tulsa, Ochoa discussed the ballet with Angelini and his wife, Tulsa Ballet co-artistic director Daniela Buson, over dinner one evening.

“And I remember saying, as I was leaving, that I had decided to name the godfather in my ballet ‘Marcello Corleone,’ and to name his wife ‘Daniela Corleone,’” Ochoa said, laughing.

Angelini traveled to Montreal to see the premiere performance in 2018, taking with him a couple of major donors to Tulsa Ballet.

“My thought was I would keep one eye on what was happening on the stage, and the other eye on these people, to see what sort of reaction this ballet would have on them,” he said. “They were in their 80s, and I wanted to see if we would see Annabelle’s work in the same way.

“And they loved it,” Angelini said. “They were giggling all the way through it, and couldn’t stop talking about it after it was over. So I knew Tulsa audiences would love this ballet.”

“Giggling” and “gangsters” don’t often appear in the same sentence, but Angelini said that was one thing about Ochoa’s work in general that has appealed to him.

“Annabelle can’t keep a straight face for too long,” he said. “She has a wonderful sense of humor, and the way she treats what might be seen as Italian stereotypes is laugh-out-loud funny. There is a wonderful balance between the dark and serious, and the light and funny elements of this ballet.”

Those dramatic elements follow the arc of many a gangster saga. Three families — Brasi, Genovese and Corleone — control the organized crime activities in 1950s Chicago.

But then, the romance that blossoms between Marcello Corleone’s daughter Rosalia and a son of the Genovese family seems to be a way to calm any bad blood between the families. But a senseless murder shatters that peace, and Rosalia Corleone is thrust into the darker side of the family “business.”

“She’s very much Daddy’s little girl — he has a soft spot for her, and she knows it,” said Jaimi Cullen, who has been waiting to dance the role of Rosalia for more than two years.

“But at the same time, she’s very curious about all the secrets in her family, all the inner dealings that are going on,” she said. “She’s eager to learn and develops a fascination for the power she sees people like her father have. That’s what makes this character such a challenge, because she changes so much in the course of the ballet.”

Cullen, a soloist with the company, was cast as Rosalia when Ochoa began working on “Vendetta” with Tulsa Ballet, and the continued postponements and rescheduling were “really difficult to deal with,” she said.

“This was going to be my first leading role in a full-length ballet,” Cullen said. “It was an opportunity I had been working toward for a long time, and it was like it kept getting taken away. I finally got to the point where I could say, ‘If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen,’ but I always held out hope that I’d get the chance to dance this role.”

The time between first learning the role and readying it once again for performance has had some positive qualities.

“I’m actually grateful for the extra time I’ve had to work on this role,” she said. “I’ve had the time to really dive into this story and this character, and I’m hoping it helps me give a better performance. Rosalia goes through a lot during the ballet, and so much has happened in my own life during the past two years that have changed me in profound ways.”

For Ochoa, seeing “Vendetta” come to life on the Tulsa stage is a way to show that ballet does not need to look to fairy tales or classic literature for stories worth telling.

“I’ve come to the realization that what I really am is a storyteller,” she said. “And I want to be an advocate for telling new stories, that have a depth to them. To me, ‘Vendetta’ is a story about family, and how complicated those relationships within a family can become.”

Angelini agreed, saying that Tulsa Ballet’s commitment to creating new story ballets is evident in the company’s upcoming season, which will feature four full-length ballets all commissioned for Tulsa Ballet.

“Of course we want to do the traditional classic story ballets, because that is where ballet came from,” he said. “But it is important to bring in new full-length works, to see how people are telling stories about today through dance.”

And while Angelini said Tulsa Ballet’s policies to combat COVID-19 remain in place to protect the dancers and staff, he is trying to cover all his bets.

“If we have learned one thing in the past two years, it’s that life can be unpredictable,” he said. “So we have reserved dates in June, just in case something happens that keeps us from performing this ballet this week.”

