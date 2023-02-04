She may be a poor relation, dressed in rags and sleeping amidst the ashes of the fireplace, but the truth is, “Cinderella” can be one very expensive lady to take out onto the town.

Tulsa Ballet is readying a brand new production of the full-length story ballet, by British choreographer Andrew McNicol, which will have its world premiere Feb. 9-12 at the Tulsa PAC.

It will be the first time McNicol, who has created two one-act ballets for Tulsa Ballet in past seasons, has attempted to create a evening-length work.

“I’ve done a number of short ballets that are narrative-driven,” McNicol said, “but doing a full-length is another beast entirely. That’s due in large part to the fact that it really does take a village to put on a ballet of this size and scale.

“It’s like putting together a gigantic jigsaw,” he said. “Besides the choreography, there are people creating the sets, the costumes, the video projections, all of which goes into creating this world of full of color and magic and music and dance. And as you see all the work being done to make all these pieces come together, it’s truly exciting.”

Tulsa Ballet Artistic Director Marcello Angelini said “Cinderella” is one of several classic story ballets that the company regularly presents, which include such ballets as “Swan Lake,” “The Sleeping Beauty” and “Romeo & Juliet.”

In years past, the company has presented the “Cinderella” created in the mid-1960s by the legendary dancer and choreographer Ben Stevenson.

“I love Ben’s version of this ballet — I think it is just brilliant,” Angelini said. “However, it’s a ballet we have presented over the past 25 years, and I think we owe our audiences something new.”

Angelini said he soon discovered there are not a lot of new versions of “Cinderella” out there in the world that would offer something fresh and exciting.

“And, regardless of the production, it would cost us about $100,000 just to get the sets and the costumes shipped to Tulsa,” he said. “It actually makes better financial sense that we spend the money to create our own productions of these classics. We are lucky that we have a group of donors who are willing to fund these creations, which will now be part of our repertoire, and which we could also rent out to other companies.”

As with many classic stories, “Cinderella” has been told and re-told hundreds of times — in prose and pantomine, stage and screen, opera and ballet. McNicol recalled reading the Brothers Grimm version of the story as a youngster.

“I kept discovering all these different iterations and versions through the years,” he said. “That was one reason why I was interested in working on a classic story such as ‘Cinderella,’ to really understand what it is about this story that has lived in people’s hearts and minds for all these years.”

The basic plot of “Cinderella” is a pure romantic fantasy: A young woman, reduced to menial labor by her high-handed stepmother and step-sisters, is given the magical opportunity to attend the gala event at the nearby castle, not knowing that it is actually a way for the kingdom’s young prince to select a potential queen.

But when the magical spell that has transformed Cinderella ends at midnight, she is forced to escape — leaving behind only a single shoe. The prince then sets out to find out which young woman in the land is capable of properly filling this particular shoe.

“We know that people are going to have certain expectations about what ‘Cinderella’ is, and how it should be presented,” McNicol said. “And we certainly want to meet and exceed those expectations, when it comes to the romance, the magic, the comedy inherent in the story.”

The transformation scene, in which Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother turns ordinary things such as pumpkins and mice into extraordinary ones, will benefit from all manner of stage magic, including special video projections.

Most of the comedy in the ballet comes in the form of Cinderella’s stepsisters, who, in several productions, including the Ben Stevenson version, are performed by men.

McNicol acknowledged there is a long tradition of comedic cross-dressing in ballet and theater but said he chose to cast female dancers as the stepsisters.

“I’ve created work for this company twice before and have gotten to know the dancers fairly well,” he said. “That got me to reflect on what dancers would be best suited to dancing a given role. And this company has a number of dancers who are wonderfully suited to perform the stepsister roles, and who will bring something incredible to them.”

Angelini said he considered a number of choreographers for the “Cinderella” project but gravitated toward McNicol for two reasons beyond the quality of the work he has already done with the company.

“I knew that I wanted someone who was a great storyteller, and I’ve learned over the years that the best storytellers in the dance world come from the United Kingdom,” he said. “You think of people like McMillan, Ashton, Christopher Wheeldon and Kenneth Tindall, who created our new ‘Carmen’ this season. It’s a tradition in which these people grew up.

“Also, I wanted a choreographer who is on the verge of breaking through, who is strongly rooted in classical ballet but willing to push things to the edge,” Angelini said. “And I wanted this to be that choreographer’s first full-length work, because a full-length ballet is a statement. You want someone who understands that if this goes well, it will take their career to a new level, because if it doesn’t go well, it could disaster. So you want someone with a combination of talent, accomplishment and daring, and I believe Andrew has all those qualities.”