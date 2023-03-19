For Tulsa Ballet principal dancer Arman Zazyan, the challenge of performing the title role in “Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music” is not simply what he has to do on stage.

“What makes this role so challenging, and so interesting, to do is that I must portray something that I have never personally experienced,” he said. “It’s such an emotional role, as well, but these emotions are ones that cannot be openly expressed.”

“Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music,” which former resident choreographer Ma Cong created for Tulsa Ballet in 2019, dramatizes through dance a pivotal time in the life of the composer who created some of the most beloved music in history, including his six symphonies, his opera “Eugene Onegin,” and his scores for the ballets “Swan Lake,” “The Sleeping Beauty” and “The Nutcracker.”

Tchaikovsky is at the height of his fame when the ballet begins, when a chance meeting happens with a young violinist named Josef Kotek, to whom the composer feels an instant attraction. However, to act upon that attraction in 19th-century Tsarist Russia could prove literally to be fatal, as same-sex relations were a criminal offense, punishable by death.

Tchaikovsky tries to divert his inclinations with two women, pursuing one and ultimately marrying the other, even though he cannot muster the passion for them that he continues to feel for Kotek. This conflict between head and heart, body and soul, society and the individual reaches a fever pitch, ultimately driving Tchaikovsky to suicide.

Cong developed the ballet with composer and librettist Oliver Peter Gruber, who collaborated with Cong and Russian historian Daniela Kolic on the libretto, and who also assembled and arranged the ballet’s score that combines excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s music with original compositions.

Tracy Grant Lord, the award-winning set and stage designer from New Zealand, created the look for the ballet.

The 2019 world premiere was something of a dream come true for Tulsa Ballet artistic director Marcello Angelini, who had wanted to create a ballet about Tchaikovsky for two decades.

“I always felt that creating a work on his life would give a new sense of perspective to audience members who come to see ‘The Nutcracker’ every year,” Angelini said. “Imagine all this beautiful music coming from such a tormented soul.”

Angelini added that the richness of the production — from the sumptuous music to the elegantly understated costumes and the mobile, multi-level set to the intricacy and expressiveness of Cong’s choreography — is part of the ballet’s message.

“(All these things are) juxtaposed with the struggles of Tchaikovsky’s personal life, which make this work heartbreaking,” Angelini said. “No human being should be forced to live his or her life in hiding and in fear.”

Zazyan was one of the dancers upon whom Cong originally set the ballet, and Zazyan said that experience helped make getting back into the choreography easier than learning a work from scratch.

“But what is still not easy is the emotional side of the role,” he said. “I love roles that present complex and passionate characters, who must deal with challenges in order to find love.

“With ‘Tchaikovsky,’ however, the main obstacle is society,” Zazyan said. “I have never been in a situation where, if I am in love with someone, I would not be able to express that, where I could not say ‘I love you’ to the person I love. To have these deep and passionate feelings, and knowing there is no way you can express them — it’s just not fair.”

During the course of “Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music,” Zazyan is seldom off-stage. Yet he said the physical demands of the ballet are actually the easiest part of performing this role.

“As much dancing as I have to do, there is so much more going on in my head with this role,” Zazyan said. “All the real conflicts are between his heart and his head, and there is no one he can share all these feeling with.

“By the end of the night, I’m more more mentally and emotionally exhausted than I am physically tired,” he said. “But that’s one of the reasons why this ballet is so special. What Tchaikovsky goes through is something that people still go through today.”