Tulsa Ballet cancels 'Nutcracker,' returns to stage in new ways

"They are each creating works that will be about 10 minutes long, and will in some deal with the situation in which they were created," Angelini said. "For example, Ma will be the only one working with dancers in the studio, as he lives in Tulsa. But Yury will be choreographing from his home in Boston, and Annabelle will be working from where she lives in Amsterdam.

"That's a seven-hour time difference," he said. "She is going to start working with our dancers at a time when she is usually ending work for the day. So I think it's going to be very interesting to see what she comes up with. She said her philosophy is, 'When life hands you lemons, make lemonade,' so I wouldn't be surprised if somehow actual lemons were a part of her finished piece."

While Angelini said the company has heard from many patrons who are "tired of watching ballet on a screen," he added that there were other fans who are less comfortable with the idea of coming to a theater right now.

"We plan to offer a digital option, that would allow them to watch a live-streamed production of one of the performances," he said. "We hoping to learn very quickly how to do live-streaming with multiple cameras, to help give those watching a more intimate experience."