Tulsa Ballet cancels 'Nutcracker,' returns to stage in new ways

Tulsa Ballet will return to the stage this fall — although in a format very different from what its audience have come to expect.
The company has been forced to cancel its annual holiday production of "The Nutcracker," which is one of its most popular, and most lucrative, shows. This also was to be the final outing of the company's current version of this production, as the company had planned to unveil a new "Nutcracker" in 2021.
However, said artistic director Marcello Angelini, "Given the country's and Oklahoma's situation with regard to the coronavirus, 'The Nutcracker' would be a pandemic nightmare. It requires 40 dancers, 150 dance students, a full orchestra and countless workers backstage, all of them interacting closely. Right now, it's impossible to do a full-length 'Nutcracker' in a way that would keep people safe from this virus."
The company plans to debut an all-new production of "Creations in Studio K," which will open Oct. 30 in the Studio K theater in Tulsa Ballet's Brookside headquarters. However, because seating in the 300-seat performance space will be severely limited to maintain social distancing requirements, the company will be presenting five to six performances each week over a four-week run, in order to accommodate all those who have subscribed to the ballet's 2020-2021 season.
The production will be made up of three world-premiere pieces, created by resident choreographer Ma Cong, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa — whose full-length ballet "Vendetta: A Mafia Story," has been postponed until 2021 — and former Boston Ballet star Yury Yanowsky.
"They are each creating works that will be about 10 minutes long, and will in some deal with the situation in which they were created," Angelini said. "For example, Ma will be the only one working with dancers in the studio, as he lives in Tulsa. But Yury will be choreographing from his home in Boston, and Annabelle will be working from where she lives in Amsterdam.
"That's a seven-hour time difference," he said. "She is going to start working with our dancers at a time when she is usually ending work for the day. So I think it's going to be very interesting to see what she comes up with. She said her philosophy is, 'When life hands you lemons, make lemonade,' so I wouldn't be surprised if somehow actual lemons were a part of her finished piece."
While Angelini said the company has heard from many patrons who are "tired of watching ballet on a screen," he added that there were other fans who are less comfortable with the idea of coming to a theater right now.
"We plan to offer a digital option, that would allow them to watch a live-streamed production of one of the performances," he said. "We hoping to learn very quickly how to do live-streaming with multiple cameras, to help give those watching a more intimate experience."
The company is also planning for what it is calling a "Holiday Gala," which may include excerpts from "The Nutcracker," which also will be presented in Studio K. Dates and programs for this production are still being confirmed.
Angelini said he and the ballet's staff have spent the past few months working with representatives from the American Guild of Music Artists, the union that represents Tulsa Ballet dancers, to create a comprehensive plan that would allow the dance company to begin work after nearly six months of inactivity.
In addition, Tulsa Ballet has also sought out the advice of Tulsa native Dr. Brett Jaggers, a board certified specialist in infectious diseases, to come up with ways that would go beyond the COVID-19 prevention requirements of the Centers for Disease Control.
"The first thing she said to me was, 'You're not going to like what I'm going to say,'" Angelini said. "And she was right. She said the first thing we should do was create social bubbles for the dancers, but we simply don't have the space for that. The next best way would be with pods — a specific group of dancers who would always work in together in the same study space."
Classes and choreography sessions are to be conducted via Zoom, as the members of each pod are taught all three of the ballets that will make up "Creations in Studio K."
Angelini said the company is working with Ascension St. John Hospital handle the company's coronavirus testing, has upgraded its air ventilation system to one similar to those used in hospitals, and will require all audience members as well as dancers to wear masks.
"We may not require the dancers to be masked if, for example, they are a couple living together," Angelini said.
Angelini said the dancers, who have returned to the studio earlier this month, are quite excited about the reimagined fall season.
"I think if I had told them six, seven months ago that they would have to dance five to six shows a week, I would probably see some long faces," he said. "But when I told them what we had decided, they practically jumped with joy. I think these six months of total inactive has reminded them how precious dance is.
"That is something one usually realizes only at the end of a career, when you remember how wonderful it was to be on stage, and how alive you felt in that moment," Angelini said.
And getting the ballet back to performing, even in a truncated, socially distanced format, is important because the arts are important, he said.
"People talk a great deal about the economy — well, the arts are the third-largest economic engine in the country," Angelini said, referring to recent statics that state the arts annual bring $763 billion into the U.S. economy. And the only way we can go back to enriching our communities, both culturally and financial, is to reduce the footprint of this pandemic."
What the Ale: Beer of the Week: Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Deutschican a Vienna style lager
Tulsa Greek Drive-Through resumes this weekend: See photos of the festival back to the '70s
James D. Watts Jr.
918-581-8478
Twitter: watzworld
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!