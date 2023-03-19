It began during one of Tulsa author and comedian Barry Friedman’s visits to his father’s home in Las Vegas.

Maybe it was that time when Friedman was exchanging vouchers for free meals at one of the buffet restaurants in the casino where he was performing.

His father, Jack, first expressed concern about who was going to be paying for the meal, then expressed wonder — which, for the elder Friedman, was usually couched in the phrase, “Wow-we-wow” — that comedians could get access to the buffet for free.

“Dad,” Friedman explained, “the food, let’s face it, is usually pretty awful.”

“Yeah,” Jack Friedman responded, “but you get the variety.”

Or maybe it was some other moment when Jack Friedman said or did something that struck his son’s funny bone in a unique and direct manner — so much so that Friedman chose to share the anecdote on his Facebook page.

“I did it as much out of curiosity, to see if anyone else would enjoy it, and respond to it, as much as I did,” Friedman said. “And I realized that my dad did something every day that would crack me up in some way.”

Friedman wasn’t sure if many people would find his father’s off-center observations about food, technology, exercise, family, tonsorial embellishments and eccentric accounting practices as funny as he did.

“But not long after I started writing these things, I had a friend say to me, ‘Barry, this stuff you’re writing about your dad is great — I can’t wait to get home each night to read what he’s done next,’” Friedman said.

Friedman continued to post almost daily descriptions of life with his father, from the time the elder Friedman moved from New Jersey to Las Vegas, then from Las Vegas to Tulsa, until his father died Nov. 1, 2022, at age 96.

He has compiled about a third of a decade’s worth of vignettes into a new book, “Jack Sh*t: Voluptuous Bagels and Other Concerns of Jack Friedman” (Babylon Books, $28.99).

“Originally my thought was for this to be a single book,” Friedman said. “But I had it up to about 200 pages, and I hadn’t got to the part where he moves to Tulsa. My publisher was also interested in my doing some sort of book series, and the sheer volume of material meant that this would suit that purpose.”

Friedman said the plan is for the subsequent volumes to be published between now and December 2024.

One of the charms of Friedman’s writings about his father is the quotidian nature of the vignettes, be it discussions about grocery lists, or which of Jack’s friends and relatives are still alive and kicking, or how to operate a computer or cellphone.

Other than chronology, there is no real narrative line that links the individual moments together — and that, Friedman said, was deliberate.

“We know, of course, how the story is going to end,” he said. “But the thing about my dad, up until the very end, he was someone always ready and willing to experience whatever. He was a great one for living in the moment, wringing every last drop of joy out of whatever he was doing, even if it was eating a sandwich.

“He was also someone who wanted to be the funniest person in the room,” Friedman said. “But at the same time, I never got the sense that he was trying to ‘create material’ for me. This was just the way he was.”

He writes in the book about the time he mentioned to his father about the Facebook posts, and asked if it was all right for him to continue to do so.

“Are you getting rich off my fame?” Jack asked.

“Dad,” Barry replied, “you have no idea how many parts of that last question were incorrect and hilarious.”

One thing that Friedman endeavored to do was not present his father in any kind of negative light. While Jack was known to say some things, usually to women, that might read as inappropriate, Friedman said: “There was never any meanness in it.

“The last thing I wanted to do was to humiliate him or embarrass him in any way,” he said. “He almost always gets the last word. And when you look at some of the crazy things he said, you realize that he was never completely wrong.

“He was doing taxes for people when he was in his 80s, and I remember saying to him that the way he was filling out this guy’s tax forms couldn’t be right, and that he was probably going to be audited,” Friedman said. “And my father said, ‘If the IRS don’t like it, they’ll send a letter.’ Which, strictly speaking, is correct — you mess up your taxes, you’re gonna get a letter from the IRS.”