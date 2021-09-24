Tulsa artist's work turns trauma into abstract stories

“When I was a youngster, my bedroom had one of those popcorn textured ceilings,” Martin said. “And outside my bedroom window was a flood light that would highlight that texture. It brought me right back to that time, and I knew I had to deal with it.”

Martin was working on “The Changed” series when the COVID-19 pandemic began, and she immediately signed up to work exclusively with COVID patients.

“When it started, we had no idea what we were facing,” Martin said. “It was possible that we wouldn’t make it through the year. The thinking was that if you had any kind of underlying conditions, which of course I have, then you were a goner. My thought was: If I was going to get sick, then I was going to try to help as many people as I could until I couldn’t help anymore.”

Knowing that she was putting her life on the line every day at work also spurred Martin to complete “The Changed” series. She also created a series of smaller works under the title “Art>COVID-19,” which were shown as part of a fundraising event for the Oklahoma City Children’s Hospital in 2020.

Although Martin has managed to avoid catching the virus, she knows that her time away from her painter’s easel indelibly affects the work done at the easel.