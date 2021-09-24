Tulsa artist's work turns trauma into abstract stories

It was the influenza outbreak in 2017 that prompted Tulsa artist Andrea Martin to get back to making art a major part of her life.
“My day job is as a respiratory therapist, and we had a really difficult flu season that year,” Martin recalled. “It was just so overwhelming, and I’d come home from work needing to get out all these things that had been building up during the day.
“That’s when I realized that I needed to get back to painting,” she said. “As I went through the process of creating that first piece, I realized that maybe I had something to share, that I could go deeper and share stories from my experience through my work.”
Since then, Martin has created several bodies of work — abstract, almost sculptural paintings that address highly personal issues. The mix of media on her canvases give an impression of movement, as shadows and colors alter depending upon the viewer’s vantage point, whether that movement be that of clouds in a pale blue sky or darker emotions roiling to the surface.
Her work is on display through Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Tulsa Artists’ Coalition Gallery, 9 E. Reconciliation Way, which is hosting “The Changed,” a solo exhibit of Martin’s work.
She also has work that is part of the biennial “Oh, Tulsa!” exhibit, on display through Oct. 8 at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way.
Martin has been making art since her childhood days, creating her first paintings at the age of 5.
“I always had an affinity for abstract art, although I also did realist work, like portraits, landscapes, and all that,” she said. “I would show my work all over the region, took part in lots of festivals.
“And then, I had kids,” Martin said, laughing. “I would still paint, but usually it was something that someone requested or commissioned.”
Martin also decided to pursue a career in health care, and gravitated to the field of respiratory therapy.
“I have asthma and pulmonary fibrosis, so I empathize with patients who know what it means to have to struggle to take a breath,” Martin said. “Art is my passion, but so is caring for people — I don’t think I could feel fulfilled if I wasn’t able to pursue both.”
Martin had returned to making art more purposefully in 2018, which including one series of paintings she titled “The UNlearning,” which reflected how everything she thought she knew about parenting had to be undone to provide the proper care for her youngest daughter, who is autistic.
That work also led the images that make up her show at the TAC Gallery, which deal with childhood trauma.
“I was working with a new process I’d never tried before,” she said. “It was as if everything was coming from a deep, unconscious level. After I had been working on this image for a few hours, I took a step back and it hit me so hard — the image there reminded me so much of a time in my past.
“When I was a youngster, my bedroom had one of those popcorn textured ceilings,” Martin said. “And outside my bedroom window was a flood light that would highlight that texture. It brought me right back to that time, and I knew I had to deal with it.”
Martin was working on “The Changed” series when the COVID-19 pandemic began, and she immediately signed up to work exclusively with COVID patients.
“When it started, we had no idea what we were facing,” Martin said. “It was possible that we wouldn’t make it through the year. The thinking was that if you had any kind of underlying conditions, which of course I have, then you were a goner. My thought was: If I was going to get sick, then I was going to try to help as many people as I could until I couldn’t help anymore.”
Knowing that she was putting her life on the line every day at work also spurred Martin to complete “The Changed” series. She also created a series of smaller works under the title “Art>COVID-19,” which were shown as part of a fundraising event for the Oklahoma City Children’s Hospital in 2020.
Although Martin has managed to avoid catching the virus, she knows that her time away from her painter’s easel indelibly affects the work done at the easel.
“I have noticed that even when I try to use bright colors, they end up having this dark feel,” she said. “But then, my art has always been my way of dealing with what’s going on in my life. My hope is that it may also help others, to show that art is anything you pour your love and passion into. It doesn’t matter if some people think it’s a little weird. Sometimes weird is exactly what we need.”