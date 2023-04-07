Two young artists- turned-business owners are filling an important niche in Tulsa’s artistic community.

At the beginning of April, Ruby Clay Co., 409 E. Eighth St., celebrated its grand opening. The ceramic supply store, started by artists Jessica Walker and Maddie Schmidt, aims to supply other artists, educators or those curious about the art of ceramics with everything they need to create the art they desire.

“We want to serve the community as best we can by offering the biggest selection we can and offering great customer service,” Schmidt said. “We’re still learning ourselves, so we’re eager to learn from the community, too.”

In addition to providing all the supplies necessary to create ceramic artwork — clay, glazes, brushes, tools, forms and molds — Walker, Schmidt and their team of artists are the manufacturers of Lo Home Ceramics, which they craft on-site in their store.

Ruby Clay Co. also offers a host of other goods and handmade ceramics crafted by local artists, with the goal of creating a “one-stop shop” experience for its customers, where they can purchase supplies as well as gifts for family and friends.

The interior of Ruby Clay Co. is striking, with high ceilings and large windows allowing light to pour through the space. Ceramic products, such as clay from New Mexico Clay and Armadillo Clay & Supply, as well as glazes from Coyote Clay, fill their storefront.

Before starting their business, Walker and Schmidt recognized a real demand for these products within the community of artists in Tulsa.

“Many people had to travel out of state to get their supplies and clay before,” Schmidt said. “We knew there was a need for ceramic supplies in Tulsa.”

“A lot of the artists we’ve met have said they’ve been waiting for something like this to open for a long time,” Walker said.

Walker and Schmidt both discovered a love for ceramics in their teens while enrolled at Edison Preparatory School and Union High School.

“At Union, the only 3D art classes that were offered were ceramics, so that kind of pushed me into it, which is great,” Schmidt said.

The pair met and became close friends while in college at the University of Tulsa’s Kendall College of Arts and Sciences. While at TU, Walker and Schmidt learned extensively about ceramics, painting and photography, ultimately earning their bachelor of fine arts degrees in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

After graduating college, Walker and Schmidt became artists in residence at Red Heat Ceramic Art Studio, 1645 E. Eighth St., a place where local ceramic artists can find community and a place to create and exhibit their work. The studio is owned and operated by artist and educator Whitney Forsyth, whom Walker and Schmidt studied under at TU.

“Whitney is awesome — we love her to death,” Schmidt said. “She’s really great at getting the Tulsa clay community to come together.”

At Red Heat Ceramic Art Studio, Walker and Schmidt said they were able to connect with other artists, hone their skills and gain more confidence to go forward with ceramics professionally.

“When they started offering classes, it just took off,” Walker said. “Now, when you go in, there’s tons of people there. When they do ceramic artwork sales, so many people show up. That really encouraged us. We knew that we’d have a customer base we could count on.”

It was also at Red Heat Ceramic Art Studio where Walker and Schmidt connected with Lauren Haskell, designer of Lo Home Ceramics. They started working for Haskell as artisans in 2022 and later took the leap to take over production of Lo Home Ceramics and occupy her lease, where Ruby Clay Co. is currently located.

“The opportunity just fell into our laps,” Walker said. “Having the opportunity to work here for several months and see how everything worked really prepared us to start our own business.”

When the two started laying the groundwork for Ruby Clay Co. in January, they said the process for starting the business was intimidating but worthwhile.

“There were times when we were like, ‘Wow, this is kind of scary!’ but it’s definitely so worth it,” Schmidt said. “We pinch ourselves all the time.”

“We kept going and looking at certain milestones and saying, ‘OK, if we can make it to this point and it goes well, then we can keep going,’” Walker said. “Things kept going well, and now here we are.”

The pair said their friendship and relationship as business partners has made the journey of starting their own business even more meaningful.

“Because we’re friends, we’re able to check in with each other and make sure we’re also taking care of ourselves as well as the business,” Walker said.

“And if we have constructive criticism, we know it comes from a place of wanting to grow and be better for each other,” Schmidt said.

The Tulsa community’s response to Ruby Clay Co. so far has been positive, Walker and Schmidt said. The grand opening on April 1 was attended by many local artists and ceramic enthusiasts.

“People have been so excited,” Schmidt said. “We’ve been able to meet a lot of new ceramic artists in town who are really happy about what we’re doing.”

In the future, Walker and Schmidt said they hope Ruby Clay Co. keeps growing. The two are intrigued by the idea of expanding the line of finished ceramics they offer, and even creating their own clay bodies and glazes one day. They also recognize the need for more youth education in ceramics and aim to one day offer classes and take-home ceramics kits for kids.

“There’s a lot of room to grow in the ceramics field, and I learn new things about it every day,” Schmidt said. “I’m so excited that the clay community in Tulsa seems to be growing more and more.”