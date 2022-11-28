Tulsa artists, musicians part of Miami Art Week

Several Tulsa artists and musicians will be featured during the annual Miami Art Week, held through Dec. 4 in Miami, Fla.

The artists who will be exhibiting their work are Rebecca Campbell McIlwain, Trueson Daugherty, and members of the artists' collective No Parking Studios.

Their work will be part of the 2022 Satellite Art Show, which features more than 200 artists who will have the work displayed inside shipping containers at Indian Beach Park in Miami, Florida.

In addition, the Tulsa contingent will feature live performances by Alexander Tamahn, as part of McIlwain's exhibit, and a special event titled "Tulsa: An Evening of Music & Performance," presented by the Tulsa Artist Fellowship and Queen Rose Art House, featuring Tulsa area performers.

Antonio Andrews, founder and artist of No Parking Studios, said “Tulsa is showing up in Miami in a huge way. We as a collective are excited to take our work to the next level to become a household name in our city and beyond. This opportunity furthers our mission to support our North Tulsa community through prosperity and celebration. It’s time to amplify our art on the world's stage.”

Tulsa-based filmmaker Brea Mullen will create a documentary of the event, and the Tulsa artists' contributions.