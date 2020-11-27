Tulsa Artist Fellowship seeks applicants for 2021-2023

The Tulsa Artist Fellowship, the program that offers visual and literary artists the chance to live and work in Tulsa, is seeking applicants for 2021-2023. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 15.

A program of the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the Tulsa Artist Fellowship provides to those chosen a $40,000 stipend, along with fully subsidized living and studio space within Tulsa’s Arts and Greenwood districts for two years.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 15. To apply: tulsaartistfellowship.org.

Tulsa Artist Fellowship awards are merit-based, as opposed to being awarded for specific projects. Fellows are encouraged to engage with the city of Tulsa through a variety of community touchpoints, including readings, symposiums, publications, exhibitions, performance, public projects and art talks.

Due to the pandemic, all community engagement events will be conducted through virtual or outdoor platforms, and all studio spaces are closed to the public.

Each Tulsa Artist Fellow has a private, individual work space to allow for social distancing.

Awardees will join the 51 current Tulsa Artist Fellows and Arts Integration Grantees. This concentration of arts practitioners allows the sharing of and accessibility to innovative ideas and opens opportunities for spurring social awareness and change. To date, 94 artists and arts workers have been awarded a Tulsa Artist Fellowship.

