Tulsa Art Hunt launches today

For the past 11 years, Tulsa artist Daniel Gulick would spend a good portion of the month of December creating small works of art that he would then hide at various locations around town.

Gulick would then post clues during the course of an evening as to the location of each piece, which would prompt dozens of people to head out in search of these miniature works of art, in what has come to be known simply as "The Art Hunt."

This year's search will take place Friday, Dec. 23, and will start when Gulick posts a clue to the location of the first piece to be found on The Art Hunt's Facebook page. Once that piece is found, hints to the next piece will be posted, and so on. Participants are limited to finding one work of art, to allow for more people to take part and discover a little treasure.

As Gulick was preparing for last year's Tulsa Art Hunt, he said he was thinking seriously about no longer creating small-scale items for the hunt, but asking fellow Tulsa artists to submit works to be part of the event.

"At the time, it was because I had all these other projects going on," Gulick said. "But this year has been a pretty traumatic one, and I thought a little while of not doing the Art Hunt at all."

One of those traumatic events came about after Gulick presented an exhibit titled "The Queen's Dirty Dozen," that featured remarkably realistic sculptures of doughnuts that were sold by drag queens, and held at The Donut Hole on Brookside.

The shop was vandalized twice following the show, and Gulick said knowing that an arts event he created out of a sense of fun had prompted attacks on his friend's business "really messed me up."

"As it got closer to the time for the Art Hunt, I realized that this is another event that people enjoy — I've had people tell me that it's something their families do together each year — and that it needs to go on," he said. "And to be honest, I enjoy hiding the art and making up the clues."

But this year, he has left the art-making to five area artists, working in a variety of media.

Contributing pieces for this year's Art Hunt are Jacob Rachal, owner of Cherry Street Tattoos; fiber artist Vanessa Somerville, owner and curator of Lot 6 gallery; pen-and-ink artist Rebecca Luper; cross-stitch artist Sara Fitzgerald; and painter Melody Allen.

Gulick said he will include one of his doughnut sculptures as one of the objects to be found.

"These are all artists whose work I really like, and this is a way to help get there work before the public," he said.

As Friday is forecast to be one of the coldest nights of 2022, participants are strongly encouraged to dress accordingly.

To follow The Art Hunt: facebook.com/thearthunt.