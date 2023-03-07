The University of Tulsa Film Studies Department will present its 15th annual Spring Film Festival, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave., on the TU Campus.

The festival features short films by TU students, who are competing for such awards as Best Film, Best Score, Best Actor and Audience Favorite.

The evening will also feature the world premiere of the first portion of "The Starview Chronicles," a zombie saga about a father in search of his missing son in an apocalyptic world, directed by Keith "Sneak" Daniels, a TU alum and co-director of the award-winning documentary, “Fire in Little Africa.”