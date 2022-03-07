TSO's 'Unfinished' embodies modern emotional turmoil, uncertainty

For an evening that had been planned more than a year ago, Saturday evening’s concert by the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra was very much of the moment.

It wasn’t just that principal guest conductor Daniel Hege requested that the audience stand for a performance of the Ukrainian national anthem as well as “The Star-Spangled Banner,” or that he and the other musicians of the Tulsa Symphony were all wearing blue or yellow chrysanthemums, reflecting colors of the Ukrainian flag.

These gestures of support for the people of Ukraine as they battle against the invading armies of Russia lent a somber air to the opening moments of the concert. But they provided the audience with a unique way to hear the music that was performed Saturday at the Tulsa PAC.

The three works — one from the early 19th century, one from the late 19th century, one from the mid-20th century — were ostensibly linked by the concert’s title, “Unfinished.”

That incompleteness ranged from a few unorchestrated bars of the finished score to a piece that exists because a fellow composer heard the music played and wrote it down from memory.

Yet each work seemed to embody and express the emotional turmoil and uncertainty so many people are facing in these extremely troubled times.

The evening began with the Overture to “Prince Igor” by Borodin, which — coincidentally — is the story of a heroic leader from what is now Ukraine who must confront an invasion by barbarians from the east. The music is a blend of ominous foreboding, lyrical yearning and galloping action, highlighted by fine solo work by clarinetist David Carter and principal French horn Bruce Schultz, that seemed to embody solitary human voices raised in hope.

Orion Weiss, making his debut with the orchestra, was the soloist for the Piano Concerto No. 3 by Bela Bartok. Bartok can be a polarizing composer — there are those who cannot stand his music, while others find it enthralling.

Weiss’ performance of this work, which Bartok wrote while in exile in the United States because of World War II, would have converted even the most Bartok-adverse listener. The speed and precision of his playing, the febrile energy he brought to just about every note of the hyperactive first and third movements, was captivating.

It was in the concerto’s second movement, headed “Adagio religioso,” however, where Weiss truly shone. He could fill a phrase with deeply felt, almost prayerful yearning, but when the orchestra might attempt to answer those phrases with an optimistic melody, Weiss would interrupt with savage chords, like cries of anguish or despair.

Only once Weiss and the orchestra had passed through “night” — the unique soundscapes Bartok created to mimic sounds in nature, and that are known as “night music” — was that sense of despair relieved.

Weiss responded to the crowd’s extended standing ovation with a fiery piece by Villa-Lobos.

Perhaps the best-known “unfinished” work is the Symphony No. 8 by Schubert, which exists as two movements rather than the typical three or four. All sorts of speculations have been advanced as to why Schubert never completed the work, from health problems to uncertainty about where to go with the new musical direction this work represented.

As it stands, it is a somewhat mournful work, the composer’s facility for bright, tuneful melodies offset by a darkly dramatic quality, a personal element that foreshadows the self-expression of the Romantic era.

But in the context of Saturday’s concert, the Tulsa Symphony’s performance seemed to distill the sense that life, and all the things within this life that we hold precious, is a tenuous, even fragile thing. And the way Hege handled the dynamics of this work, down to the whispery, questioning tone as the music faded away at the end, imbued this piece with an even greater resonance.

