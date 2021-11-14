TSO presents an evening of song and dance

For its second concert of the season, the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra served up an evening of early 20th century song and dance.
Dance was more than amply represented by two suites derived from ballet scores — Poulenc's "Les Biches" and Stravinsky's "Petrouchka" — that made up the bulk of the program for the concert, presented Saturday at the Tulsa PAC. And song was evident throughout the pieces performed, even if those melodies took on a manic, even malevolent, air.
The evening, under the baton of guest conductor Sarah Hicks, opened with two rarely performed works: "D'un matin de printemps (Of a Spring Morning)" by Lili Boulanger, and "Darker America," a composition by William Grant Still, a pioneering African-American composer.
The Boulanger work was original a piece from flute and piano, which the composer later expanded into an airy, shimmering orchestral work, full of light and sparkle.
Still referred to "Darker America" as a tone poem, one that drew from the vernacular of spirituals, jazz and blues, to create an aural portrait of the African-American experience, from sorrow and struggle to an uncertain future, as the piece's ambiguous conclusion made uncomfortably plain.
Still composed "Darker America" the same year that George Gershwin wrote "Rhapsody in Blue," and one can tell that these two composers were drawing from the same well of influence and inspiration. Certain passages in "Darker America" might evoke harmonies or melodic figures familiar from Gershwin's more widely known work. But Still's use of this material was to much more sober, dramatic ends — crafted to make one think and feel, not simply swing.
"Les Biches," which depending on whom one asks can be translates as "The Does" or "The Girls," is a plotless ballet — a series of random interactions among guests of a house party. Poulenc's music is appropriately spritely and effervescent, from the almost carnival atmosphere of the "Rondeau," with its bright brass, warbling winds and shimmering strings, to the loping rhythms and portentous tunes in the "Rag/Mazurka," which at times seems to hint at Paul Dukas' "The Sorcerer's Apprentice." Yet all that bubbly fun was achieved through some complex orchestral writing, so that the orchestra's full tonal palette was put to use.
Stravinsky returned to his score for "Petrushka" in 1947, revising it into an orchestral suite. The score is as robustly inventive and challenging as his "The Rite of Spring," with harsh harmonies (Hicks commented that the combination of C major and F-sharp major that heralds the appearance of the title character sounded "creepy") and rapid tempo changes.
While the impact of the music is lessened without the visual element of the dancers, one can pick up elements of the story — the cacophony of a folk festival, full of wheezing instruments and shouting spectators; the entrances of the main characters of Petrushka, the sad clown; the Ballerina he loves; the Moor who will be his downfall.
Hicks, who led the orchestra with a winning combination of elegant grace and impish flair throughout the evening, was in her element here, handling the complexities of the score with panache, and drawing out a superb performance from the orchestra as a whole, as well as from a number of individual players, including principal trumpet Timothy McFadden, tubist Jarrod Robertson, flutist Helen Blackburn, principal clarinet David Carter, and pianist Cathy Venable, for whom this piece was almost a mini-concerto that she performed spectacularly.