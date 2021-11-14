TSO presents an evening of song and dance

"Les Biches," which depending on whom one asks can be translates as "The Does" or "The Girls," is a plotless ballet — a series of random interactions among guests of a house party. Poulenc's music is appropriately spritely and effervescent, from the almost carnival atmosphere of the "Rondeau," with its bright brass, warbling winds and shimmering strings, to the loping rhythms and portentous tunes in the "Rag/Mazurka," which at times seems to hint at Paul Dukas' "The Sorcerer's Apprentice." Yet all that bubbly fun was achieved through some complex orchestral writing, so that the orchestra's full tonal palette was put to use.

Stravinsky returned to his score for "Petrushka" in 1947, revising it into an orchestral suite. The score is as robustly inventive and challenging as his "The Rite of Spring," with harsh harmonies (Hicks commented that the combination of C major and F-sharp major that heralds the appearance of the title character sounded "creepy") and rapid tempo changes.

While the impact of the music is lessened without the visual element of the dancers, one can pick up elements of the story — the cacophony of a folk festival, full of wheezing instruments and shouting spectators; the entrances of the main characters of Petrushka, the sad clown; the Ballerina he loves; the Moor who will be his downfall.