TSO partners with United Way; 'Pete 'N' Keely' returns

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will be partnering with the Tulsa Area United Way for the orchestra’s upcoming concert, “Captivating,” which will be presented 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

Tickets for the concert are $20-$75, and available at tulsasymphony.org. Purchasers are encouraged to use the promo code UNITEDWAY, as a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Tulsa Area United Way.

“The Tulsa Symphony and the Tulsa Area United Way share a common mission and vision to serve our wonderful community through human connection,” said Keith Elder, executive director of the Tulsa Symphony. “This partnership distinctly highlights the importance of the arts in our city, and we are excited to pair two powerhouse organizations to share the power of music. Working together to unite people through music and service gives us great pride and admiration for the Tulsa Area United Way.”

The Tulsa Area United Way helps to support nearly 60 nonprofit organizations that work to improve the lives of Tulsans by providing health and basic needs, education and financial mobility.

Alison Anthony, president and CEO of the Tulsa Area United Way, said in recent years musicians of the Tulsa Symphony have been “increasingly visible in our community, playing and lifting the spirits of nonprofit clients at the Day Center for the Homeless, for example.

“We’re looking forward to bringing together Tulsa Symphony and Tulsa Area United Way fans to benefit our 59 nonprofits since music connects us and reminds us of the humanity we have in common,” Anthony said.

The concert itself will feature two very familiar pieces of music, along with a work that will likely be new to many listeners.

That would be the Sinfonica India, by the Mexican composer and conductor Carlos Chavez. Chavez drew his inspiration for this 1936 composition from melodies from indigenous people of his native land.

While the piece is played without pause, it is made up of three sections, with each section having as its main theme a melody associated with a particular tribe or nation, such as the Huicholes from the Mexican state of Nayarit, the Yaqui of Sonora, and the Seris of Tiburón Island in Baja California.

Also on the program is the “Peer Gynt” Suite No. 1 by Edvard Grieg. The suite is drawn from some 90 minutes of incidental music Grieg wrote for a production of Henrik Ibsen’s verse play, based on a character from Norwegian folklore.

The Suite No. 1 contains two sections that have become perhaps Grieg’s best-known works: the ethereal “Morning Mood,” and the dramatic “In the Hall of the Mountain King,” both of which have been co-opted for everything from commercials to TV themes to heavy metal songs.

Closing out the program will be the Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68, by Johannes Brahms. Brahms in this piece makes no secret of his veneration for Beethoven, as it contains tributes both obvious and subtle to the older composer. But Brahms used those familiar quotes to create, in the words of musicologist D. Kern Holoman, “a bold, personal statement of new ideals, a symphony of epic lyricism, and what amounts to an altogether new orchestral sonority.”

Yaniv Dinur, resident conductor of the Milwaukee Symphony and music director of the New Bedford Symphony, will lead the orchestra.

‘Pete ’N’ Keely’

Tulsa Repertory Musicals first paired Mike Pryor and Heather Richetto-Rumley as the once-married entertainment duo Pete Bartel and Keely Stevens nearly two decades ago, when it first presented the musical “Pete ’N’ Keely.”

A behind-the-camera comedy about a couple of performers once known as “America’s Swingin’ Sweethearts” who have reunited in a TV studio for a live variety show special that they hope will re-ignite the careers that stalled with their divorce.

But out-sized egos, professional and romantic jealousies, and live broadcasts make for all sorts of musical comedy mayhem.

The company has revived the show several times and is readying a new production to be presented 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4, at the Lynn Riggs Theater of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, 621 E. Fourth St.

Pryor and Richetto-Rumley reprise their roles as Bartel and Stevens, characters modeled after such 1960s-era performers as Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé.

Tickets are $20-$25. To purchase: tulsamusicals.com.

‘Further Up & Further In’

Author and actor Max McLean returns to present the newest in his series of one-man shows on the life and theology of C.S. Lewis, “Further Up & Further In,” presented by McLean’s Fellowship for Performing Arts.

The play will have five performance Feb. 2-5 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $57-$67, and available by calling 918-596-7111 or online at tulsapac.com.

McLean’s previous show, “The Most Reluctant Convert,” told the story of Lewis’ life up to his conversion to Christianity in 1931. “Further Up & Further In” continues the story of Lewis’ spiritual journey, as he became one of the most beloved and admired Christian writers of the 20th century.

McLean said the new play will explore why the BBC gave Lewis a national audience to deliver the series of radio talks that would become his well-known book “Mere Christianity,” and how Adolf Hitler’s devious charm influenced the writing of “The Screwtape Letters.”

He added that the play will address what made Lewis such an effective apologist to skeptics. “Was it prayer?” McLean asked, rhetorically. “His expectation of the second coming? Or was it his deep longing for heaven that also inspired much of his writing including ‘Narnia’ and ‘The Great Divorce’?”

“Further Up & Further In” will feature state-of-the-art projections by Harry Feiner that augment Lewis’ reflections on the past, the present and the future.

The show runs 90 minutes with no intermission, and will be followed by a question-and-answer session with McLean. Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2; 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

‘Terminus’

In a small, ramshackle house in rural Georgia, a woman named Eller is slowly losing her mind to dementia. Her mixed-race grandson, Jaybo, lives with her and cares for her, but that love will be put to the test, as Eller retreats into a past stained with racial violence that seems to have permeated her family home.

Gabriel Jason Dean’s play “Terminus” has been described by the New York Times as “a tale of Southern Gothic horror where fantasy and reality, past and present, freely intermingle,” and as “theatrical magic” by the New Yorker.

World Stage Theatre Company will present this drama, directed by Dionne Lambert, with performance at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3 and 10; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 and 11; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 and 12, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

The cast includes Kathryn Hartney, Ibrahim Buyckes, Cosette Davi Allen-Lawrence, Messina Eve, Domino Diamond, David A. Allen-Lawrence and Courtney Meadows.

Tickets are $15-$25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

‘Jesus...,’ ‘1776’ final showsThe national touring production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” will have its final shows at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. This new production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice retelling of the final week of Jesus’ life was created to mark the show’s 50th anniversary. For tickets: tulsapac.com.

Theatre Tulsa will close out its acclaimed production of “1776” with a matinee performance 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. An all-female and nonbinary cast gives a new perspective to this story that re-imagines the conflict among the “Founding Fathers” to decide to break from Great Britain and create a new nation. For tickets: tulsapac.com.

Featured video: