TSO offers 'Mercurial' to close out season; ATC debuts 'God of Carnage'

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will close out its regular concert season with “Mercurial,” featuring three orchestral pieces that evoke a range of emotions and moods

Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 was written during a time of personal upheaval in the composer’s life, and the music reflects his emotional state. Tchaikovsky prepared a detailed program for the symphony, which he shared with his patron Nadezhda von Meck, to whom he dedicated the work.

The menacing fanfare that opens the symphony represents Fate (similar to how the first four notes of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 have been described). This theme returns throughout the symphony, as the music plays out various ways of confronting and hopefully alleviating the ever-present knowledge of what awaits us all.

The highly personal nature of the work’s composition, and the unabashed emotional quality of how those feelings are expressed in music, have made this one of Tchaikovsky’s most beloved works.

Equally beloved, though for very different reasons, is Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” composed for Martha Graham’s dance company. Copland helped define a uniquely American style of concert music, using such humble materials as folk songs and hymns as the building blocks for his works — such as the Shaker hymn “Simple Gifts” that this suite made famous.

Franz Liszt was best known as a pianist, and many of the compositions for orchestra grew out of pieces he originally wrote for himself to perform. Some of his best-known works are his “Hungarian Dances,” works inspired by the folk dances of his native country. The “Hungarian Dance No. 2,” which the Tulsa Symphony will perform, is best known by some as the music used in the classic Bugs Bunny cartoon, “Rhapsody Rabbit.”

Guest conductor Gerhardt Zimmermann will lead the orchestra in this concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $20-$70. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.

‘Springsteen Live’

“Bruce Springsteen Live!”, the new exhibit at the Woody Guthrie Center, 102 E. Reconciliation Way, provides fans with an intimate look into Springsteen’s creative process, shedding light on how he became — and remains — one of the greatest live performers in rock and roll history.

The exhibit, created in partnership with the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music and the GRAMMY Museum, explores the evolution of Springsteen through the decades and grants exclusive backstage access to Springsteen and the E Street Band’s legendary performances.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore iconic artifacts, live performance footage, instruments and stage costumes, exclusive interviews, concert posters and photography, as well as unique interactive displays to immerse fans in Springsteen and the band’s creative process.

The exhibit is on display through Sept. 25. Tickets are $10-$12. woodyguthriecenter.org.

‘God of Carnage’

Exactly why young Benjamin took up a stick at a local park and whacked young Henry in the face with it, breaking a couple of Henry’s teeth, no one quite knows. Neither boy really wants to talk about it.

But their parents certainly do — at least, that’s the pretense under which they gather in Yasmina Reza’s Tony Award-winning play “God of Carnage,” which American Theatre Company will present May 6-14 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

What begins as a mildly uncomfortable meeting among strangers evolves into an “every man for himself” verbal war, as the veneer of civilized behavior is peeled away and “grown-ups” start acting with all the dignity and tact of angry children on a playground.

Lisa Wilson directs the production, which stars Kimberly Manning, Karlena Riggs, John Burns and Sean Rooney. Tickets are $24-$32. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: An epic slice of Oak Ridge Boys lore

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.