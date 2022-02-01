TSO cancels 'Spitfire' concert due to weather

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra has canceled its Saturday, Feb. 5, concert, "Spitfire," due to the inclement weather forecast for this week.
In a statement, TSO officials said, "In the three days prior to a Tulsa Symphony performance, our musicians rehearse together with our conductor to provide a high quality musical experience for you. The impending weather would put the safety of our musicians and the quality of our performance at risk. The safety of our local and traveling musicians is of the utmost importance; therefore we have made the very difficult decision to cancel."
Those with tickets for the concert will receive a refund. Those wishing to donate their tickets need to inform the Tulsa Symphony, by calling 918-584-3645, ext. 201, or by email to info@tulsasymphony.org, by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. Tickets will be automatically refunded unless the orchestra receives other instructions.
James D. Watts Jr.
Scene Writer
I write primarily about the visual, performing and literary arts. Phone: 918-581-8478
