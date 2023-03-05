The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will bookend its 2023-2024 season with a pair of Fifths — one by Beethoven, one by Mahler — and will include some of the most beloved works of the classical repertoire, including Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique and the Requiem in D Minor by Mozart.

The conductors the orchestra has chosen for this season include many who are well-known to Tulsa Symphony audiences, including former TSO resident guest conductor and Music Director of the Wichita Symphony Daniel Hege; Marcelo Lehninger, music director of the Grand Rapids Symphony; Gerard Schwarz, music director of the All-Star Orchestra; and Sarah Hicks, principal conductor of Live at Orchestra Hall for the Minnesota Orchestra.

The orchestra will also continue its two chamber music series, one of which features small ensembles drawn from the orchestra’s musicians, along with the chamber orchestra series that premiered this season. And as a holiday treat, the orchestra will present “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” with live orchestral accompaniment, Dec. 2 at the Tulsa PAC.

“We are thrilled to share with Tulsa our brand new, exciting season filled with cherished works, renowned soloists and conductors, and an unforgettable live music experience,” TSO Executive Director Keith Elder said. “The Tulsa Symphony is incredibly proud to be this city’s symphony orchestra and to have the opportunity to serve our community through the power of live music.”

The new season was officially announced Friday, March 3, at the Tulsa PAC, where the orchestra previewed its March 4 concert, “Alluring,” with opera star Sarah Coburn and Stephen Powell.

The Patti Johnson Wilson Classics Series will open Sept. 9 with “Prelude: Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.” Guest conductor Lehninger will lead the orchestra in a program featuring Beethoven’s iconic symphony, which also includes “Le Corsaire,” Op. 21, by Berlioz and the Cello Concerto in E Minor, Op. 85 by Edward Elgar. Rising star Sterling Elliott will be the soloist for the Elgar concerto.

“Masquerade: Shostakovich’s Ninth Symphony” will be Oct. 7, with Hege conducting the Symphony No. 9, Op. 47, in D Minor by Shostakovich, along with the “Masquerade” Suite by Khachaturian and William Walton’s “Spitfire: Prelude and Fugue.” Soprano Janinah Burnett will be the guest soloist, performing Samuel Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer, 1915,” with a text drawn from James Agee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “A Death in the Family.”

Florence Price became the first African-American female composer to have her work performed by a major symphony orchestra, when the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performed her Symphony No. 1 in E Minor, in 1933. This work will be the centerpiece of the “Honor, Americana” concert, Nov. 11, with Ward Stare conducting. The evening will also feature Lowden’s “Armed Forces Salute,” Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” and Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait,” with Julian Thomas as narrator.

Hicks returns to conduct the Tulsa Symphony in “Ebb & Flow: Brahms Third Symphony,” Jan. 13, 2024. This concert features such well-known compositions as Ravel’s “Bolero” and Debussy’s “La Mer,” as well as the titular Brahms symphony.

French music will provide a “Fantastique Experience” for the orchestra’s Feb. 3, 2024, concert, with Berlioz’s epic phantasmagoria, the “Symphonie fantastique,” along with Germaine Tailleferre’s Overture and the Symphonie espagnole, Op. 21, by Lalo. TSO concertmaster Rossitza Goza will be the soloist for the Lalo work. JoAnn Falletta will conduct.

Noted choral conductor James Bagwell will be on the podium for “Fame and Fate: Mozart’s Requiem,” April 13, 2024. The concert will feature a quartet of vocal soloists, as well as the Tulsa Chorale, directed by Zach Malavolti. In addition to the Requiem, the evening will feature Elgar’s Serenade for Strings and Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme of Tallis.

The classics series concludes with “Finale: Mahler’s Fifth Symphony,” May 11, 2024. Schwarz returns to the TSO podium for this concert, which will also include Haydn’s Symphony No. 103, the “Drum Roll.”

All TSO Classics concerts will be presented at the Tulsa PAC.

“TSO @ TU,” the chamber orchestra series underwritten by the David B. Waters Charitable Foundation, will have two performances, both at the Lorton Performance Center on the University of Tulsa campus. The Oct. 15 concert, conducted by David Lockington, will focus on Mozart, while the April 7 concert, conducted by Jeri Lyn Johnson, will feature Mendelssohn.

The Josephine G. Winter Chamber Music Series, which is presented at Tulsa’s First Presbyterian Church, will have four concerts: “Farrenc,” Sept. 22; “Mendelssohn,” Nov. 17; “Beethoven,” March 15; and “De Rivera,” April 19.

Season tickets are now on sale, and range from $133-$518, with single tickets $20-$78. For more information: tulsasymphony.org.

