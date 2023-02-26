One of Verdi’s most enduring romantic tragedies, and perhaps the most popular creation by the British masters of light opera, Gilbert & Sullivan, will highlight Tulsa Opera’s 2023-2024 season.

Officials with the company announced the forthcoming season, which will include a new series of smaller-scale performances at venues throughout Tulsa, at the performance of its “Aida In Concert” gala, Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Tulsa PAC.

The company’s Main Stage season will open Oct. 27 and 29 at the Tulsa PAC with “The Pirates of Penzance” by Gilbert & Sullivan.

The opera, which premiered in the United States in 1879 before being staged in London, tells the story of Frederic, who is about to

escape his indentured servitude to a band of gentlemanly, if inept, pirates when he chances upon and falls in love with Mabel, one of the daughters of a certain Major-General.

Frederic and Mabel’s romance is threatened when the pirates return and inform him that he must return to the high seas, and a host of melodic comic mayhem ensues.

The cast will include Abigail Raiford, a member of the Tulsa Opera Filstrup Resident Artists program and recent finalist in the Tulsa Regionals of the Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition. The fully staged production will also be the Tulsa Opera debut of Oklahoma native conductor Gerald Steichen, who will lead the Tulsa Opera Orchestra.

Tulsa Opera last presented “The Pirates of Penzance” in 1984.

Verdi’s “La Traviata” will become the single most-produced opera in the company’s history, when it presents this grand romantic tragedy May 3 and 5, 2024, at the Tulsa PAC.

This will be the 11th time Tulsa Opera has presented “La Traviata,” which was the very first production the company staged in 1948.

Oklahoma native and Tulsa Opera favorite Sarah Coburn returns to take on for the first time in her career the role of Violetta, the doomed courtesan whose romance with the son of a wealthy family runs afoul of the image-conscious patriarch.

“Sarah has always been the biggest draw for our audiences,” said Aaron Beck, Tulsa Opera artistic director. “It still amazes me that an artist of her caliber still lives here in Tulsa, and still enjoys working with local organizations, including Tulsa Opera.”

Three additional productions will make up what Tulsa Opera is calling its Encore Series, which is designed to bring opera to new venues and new audiences.

“We are big believers in giving our audiences what they want,” said Tulsa Opera General Director Ken McConnell. “We love performing at the Tulsa PAC, but at the same time, our best-attended event was when we brought opera to the (ONEOK Field) ballpark.

“That told us that audiences are interested in seeing opera in different forms, and in different, even surprising, venues,” McConnell said.

The Encore Series will begin with “Opera Rocks the Country,” Jan. 24 at the Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave.

The evening will include a performance of Henry Mollicone’s one-act opera “The Face on the Barroom Floor,” followed by a dance party featuring Three Chord Justice, billed as the heartland’s finest honky-tonk band.

The long-running off-Broadway musical comedy “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” will be presented Feb. 9-11 at the Lynn Riggs Theater at the Oklahoma Equality Center, 621 E. Fourth St.

Written by Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts, the musical charts the course of relationships from first date to funeral through a series of non-chronological scenes.

“Opera Fizz: A Bubbly Night of Music and Mixology” will close out the series April 6 at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way. Members of the Filstrup Resident Artists program, who will be featured at all Encore Series events, will perform in a cabaret setting, while the audience enjoys craft cocktails.

Tickets for Tulsa Opera’s 2023-2024 season are now on sale. Main Stage series tickets for “The Pirates of Penzance” and “La Traviata” are $90-$202. The three-event Encore Series tickets are $115.

To purchase, and more information: 918-582-3133, tulsaopera.com.

