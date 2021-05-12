Top of the Ninth: Tulsa Symphony to present Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 at ONEOK Field

When the Ninth Symphony concluded, Beethoven was still “conducting” the music. Finally, one of the vocal soloists turned Beethoven to face the audience, to witness the ovation his music received.

“The genius of Beethoven is that, no matter how often you perform or listen to his music, you learn something new,” Zimmermann said. “The more I conduct this work, I think the more I feel the anger that was within him. Not only as a man of his world, and his anger at the inhumanity he saw around him, but also at the physical disability he had, the loss of hearing. It is one thing to appreciate how he set Schiller’s ‘Ode’ so beautifully. It’s another appreciate the agony and torture he went through in his later life, to not be able to hear the music he was writing.”

This concert will also be the first time that Zimmermann has been on stage since the start of the pandemic. He tested positive for COVID-19, and ended up spending more than three months in hospital, followed by a month of rehab.

“It was not fun, to be sure,” he said. “But I was fortunate that I was able to recover. Far too many people have died from this disease.”