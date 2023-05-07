When Jennifer Weber first came to Tulsa in 2021, she was still waiting on making her Broadway debut as a choreographer.

Weber had created the choreography for two musicals — “KPOP,” about the backstage conflicts at the taping of a pop music concert, and “& Juliet,” a show that flips the Shakespearean script about the women in his plays and his life — that had already opened off-Broadway and in London’s West End, respectively, before the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled plans to transfer the shows to Broadway.

This week, as Tulsa Ballet readies a revival of the work Weber created for the company in 2021, Weber learned that she has been nominated for Tony Awards for Best Choreography for both “KPOP” and “& Juliet.”

“It’s really just so crazy,” Weber said, laughing. “The thing is, both shows opened on Broadway the same week, just a few days apart in November 2022. So it was kind of a double debut.”

“& Juliet” earned a total of nine Tony Awards — the same number of Olivier Award nominations the London production received — and is currently one of Broadway’s most popular shows. “KPOP” closed after a month-long run.

Weber is back in Tulsa to put the finishing touches on “While You Were Gone,” which will be the opening work in Tulsa Ballet’s triple-bill “Signature Series,” which will be presented May 11-14 at the Lorton Performance Center on the University of Tulsa campus.

The program will also feature the world premiere of “Within,” created by Katarzyna Kozielska, and an encore performance of “Cacti,” Alexander Ekman’s comic work that Tulsa Ballet first performed in 2017, and which the Tulsa World described as “one of the most brilliantly sustained pieces of silliness seen on a ballet stage.”

Weber’s “While You Were Gone” was inspired by the theatrical tradition of the “ghost light” — a solitary light bulb set up on a stage, which is kept on when a theater is dark and empty. In Weber’s work, the light conjures up ghosts from all the shows that might have graced that particular stage, which allowed her to incorporate all kinds of dance styles, from ballet to ballroom to hip-hop.

Weber said returning to this piece has made her see it with new eyes.

“When Marcello (Angelini, Tulsa Ballet artistic director) first approached me about doing this piece, he said he wanted something uplifting,” Weber said. “And looking at the piece today, it really seems to be even more of a celebration now than before — it’s kind of this explosion of the joy of people coming together that just builds up throughout the ballet.”

“While You Were Gone” is Weber’s first work to be created for a ballet company, and it was the first work Tulsa Ballet presented that used hip-hop as a foundation. Weber said finding the commonality between the hip-hop dance that she specializes in with the world of ballet has been “like a painter working with a whole new palette of colors, mixing things up to find something new.”

The roster of Tulsa Ballet has also changed since the work premiered, and Weber made one delightful discovery when she began working with the company to restage the ballet.

“The dancer who performed to the opening sequence was no longer with the company,” she said. “But then I met Donghoon Lee, who’s a relatively new dancer from Korea, and I found out that he has a background in hip-hop and breakdancing before he got involved in ballet.

“That was incredibly exciting for me, because I could draw on his skills to completely remake the opening scene,” Weber said.

Once Weber finishes her work with Tulsa Ballet, she will return home to New York City and gear up for all the hoopla that leads up to the Tony Awards ceremony, which will take place June 11.

Also nominated for Best Choreography this year are Tony Award winners Casey Nicholaw and Susan Stroman, for “Some Like it Hot” and “New York, New York,” as well as three-time Tony nominee Steven Hoggett for “Sweeney Todd.”

“Really, as far as I’m concerned, being nominated is such a win,” Weber said.

“Just seeing my name on a list with people who have been my choreography heroes for years, and to be recognized on that level, is really a dream come true.”

Still, while she has a two-out-of-five shot at winning, Weber said she won’t mind too much if someone else’s name is in the winner’s envelope come June 11.

“If I don’t have to make a speech, I’m good with that,” she said, laughing.