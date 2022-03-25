Tim Sharp to end Chorale tenure with Handel oratorio

Tim Sharp hadn’t planned for his final concert with the Tulsa Chorale to feature a work about people breaking free from slavery.

“That is certainly not how I feel about this situation,” Sharp said, laughing. “The best way to describe my time with the Tulsa Chorale is that it’s been such a great ride.

“And in any case, this is a concert we had originally planned to do in the fall of 2020, and like everything else, those plans were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sharp said.

The piece in question is “Israel in Egypt,” an oratorio by Georg Friedrich Handel that, like his much better known “Messiah,” uses a text made up of selections from the Old Testament to tell the story of the Israelites, whose fortunes in Egypt declined as their numbers grew.

It finally takes a series of devastating plagues upon Egypt to force the Pharaoh to grant the Israelites their freedom.

The performance of this work will feature the Tulsa Chorale along with the University of Tulsa Cappella Chamber Singers. Organists Cathy Venable and Vicki Smith, along with musicians of the Tulsa Symphony, will accompany the performance, which will also feature TU professor Kim Childs as tenor soloist.

“Kim and I had been talking for some time about our two choruses collaborating,” Sharp said. “When we started, COVID-19 had just started to emerge, and I remember thinking about parallels between the plagues of Egypt and our own pandemic.

“Now, as we’re approaching the actual performance, I’m thinking about how this story reflects what is going on between Russia and Ukraine,” he said. “It’s just a testament to the eternal relevance of these biblical stories.”

Sharp took over as artistic director of what was then the Tulsa Oratorio Chorus in 2009, becoming the ensemble’s third musical leader. He also served as the executive director of the American Choral Directors Association, based in Oklahoma City.

He retired from his position with the ACDA in 2020, and soon after moved to Nashville, where he took a position with Mid-America Productions, the foremost independent producer of choral concerts for New York City’s Carnegie Hall, as executive director and principal conductor.

“Because of all that’s transpired in the past couple of years, every arts organization is having to rebuild,” Sharp said. “And I realized that perhaps this would be the best time to step aside, even though I love this organization and hate to let it go. But the company has a strong board, and is in good financial shape, so it’s a good time for them to start a search for a new artistic director.”

Sharp said he will serve as a consultant for the chorus over the next six months, and plans to accompany chorus members to perform in Greece later this year.

And while “Israel in Egypt” wasn’t chosen to mark his final Tulsa performance with the Tulsa Chorale, it does allow him to go out on a high note.

“It’s a huge choral piece, and is really unlike anything else Handel did,” Sharp said. “The chorus sings 80 percent of the music, and it’s the only double chorus work Handel ever wrote. It is as if he was experimenting with juxtaposing one chorus against the other. It’s almost a stereophonic approach, and it’s a little surprising he didn’t pursue these ideas in his later work.”

